ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local organization is giving young people in our community some perspective as they mark United Nations Day.

The United Nations Association of Rochester held a conference Tuesday called “Youth Interrupted.” A handful of speakers from six countries described their experiences escaping their home countries and coming to the states for a better future.

UN Day is a global holiday marking the establishment of the United Nations back in 1945, and celebrating their mission of maintaining peace, maintaining human rights, and encouraging cooperation between nations.