ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Election day is coming up on Tuesday. Polls will be open from 6:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. News 8 has put together a complete voter guide for the occasion. Aside from the battle for New York Governor, here are a few of the key local races we’ll be watching when results come in.

25th Congressional District seat: Joe Morelle v. La’Ron Singletary

Incumbent Democrat Joe Morelle faces Republican and former Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary in the race for New York’s 25th Congressional District, which includes Monroe County and part of Orleans County.

Morelle has held the seat since Rep. Louise Slaughter’s death in 2018. Singletary served as RPD chief from 2019 until 2020, when he was fired by then-Mayor Lovely Warren in the wake of Daniel Prude’s death.

WROC and the League of Women Voters hosted a debate between the candidates on October 4. The candidates also participated in a Rochester Rotary forum.

24th Congressional District seat: Claudia Tenney v. Steven Holden

Incumbent Republican Claudia Tenney and Democrat Steven Holden are on the ballot for New York’s 24th Congressional District seat. Tenney currently represents New York’s 22nd Congressional District, with Republican John Katko in the 24th District seat. Katko is not seeking reelection.

The 24th has been reshaped on the new redistricting map to include parts of 12 counties across the state, from Niagara to Jefferson. Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario, Yates, and Wayne Counties are among those to fall entirely within the district’s new lines.

State Senate 56th: Jeremy Cooney v. Jim VanBrederode

Incumbent Democrat Jeremy Cooney faces Republican challenger and former Gates Police Chief Jim VanBrederode in the race for New York’s 56th State Senate District seat.

Cooney was elected to the position in 2020 and now serves as co-chair of the Marijuana Task Force for the Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic, and Asian Legislative Caucus. VanBrederode served in the Rochester Police Department for three years, followed by 34 years with the Gates Police Department, where he retired as chief in January. He had been president of the Monroe County Chief’s Association since 2017.

The district covers Hamlin, Parma, Clarkson, Greece Gates, parts of Rochester, and Brighton. Charlotte, Maplewood, and the University of Rochester all fall within its borders.

State Senate 55th: Samra Brouk v. Len Morrell

Incumbent Democrat Samra Brouk faces Republican Len Morrell in the race for New York’s 55th State Senate District seat.

Brouk was elected in 2020 and has served as chair of the Senate Committee on Mental Health. Morrell is the founder of Morrell Manufacturing.

The 55th State Senate District includes a vertical slice of our region, from the Lake Ontario shore through Irondequoit, Rochester’s Neighborhood of the Arts, Fairport, Pittsford, Perinton, Victor, Honeoye Falls, Bloomfield, Bristol, Canadice, and Naples.

State Assembly 135th: Jen Lunsford v. Joe Chenelly

In the race for the New York State Assembly 135th District seat, incumbent Democrat Jen Lunsford faces a challenge from Republican Joe Chenelly.

Lunsford is a litigator with a focus on personal injury, workers’ compensation, and social security disability. Chenelly is a veteran of the US Marine Corps and national chair of AMVETS. The candidates participated in a League of Women Voters Debate in October.

The district encompasses a number of Rochester suburbs east of the city, including Webster, Penfield, East Rochester, and Fairport. Its southern border falls just north of Eastview Mall.

Ontario County Sheriff

Ontario County residents will choose their next sheriff, after former sheriff Kevin Henderson resigned amid a harassment scandal within the sheriff’s office.

Republican candidate David Cirencione has been a deputy within the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office for 20 years. Democratic candidate Steve Slavny is a retired New York State Police Sergeant and 9/11 rescue and relief responder who currently helps oversee security for the Victor Central School District. Write-in candidate W. Randolph Warner is a retired contractor running to bring outside leadership to the OCSO.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is currently under the leadership of Interim Sheriff Phil Povero, who announced his retirement in 2018. Povero returned after Henderson’s resignation and will fill the role through December 31.