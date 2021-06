ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Challenger William Burgess has defeated incumbent Monroe County Legislator Ernest Flagler-Mitchell in the Democratic primary for the Monroe County Legislature’s 29th district.

News 8 WROC called the race for Burgess who had 67% of the vote as of 10:41 p.m. Tuesday.

Flagler-Mitchell has been swirled in controversy recently over accusations of sexual harassment.

