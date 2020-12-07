Webster Town Supervisor switches from Democrat to Republican ahead of 2021 election

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Webster Town Supervisor Tom Flaherty announced Monday his intention to run for reelection as a Republican in 2021. Flaherty won the seat as a Democrat in 2019.

“As a business owner, I’ve always been a fiscal conservative but socially moderate,” Flaherty said in a written statement issued by the Monroe County Republican Committee. “Fiscal decisions and customer service are what being a town supervisor is all about, not progressive agendas. My number one priority is serving the residents and taxpayers of Webster while delivering the highest quality of life for our town. The Town Board’s partnership has convinced me that governing is a team sport and that returning to the Republican Party is the right decision for my constituents and me”

Flaherty is seeking the Webster Republican Committee’s support for his 2021 reelection campaign.

“There are over 10,500 registered Democrats in Webster,” Webster Democratic Leader Sasha DiMaria said, in a statement sent out by The Monroe County Democratic Committee Monday. “We must work to ensure that their voices are heard and represented in our local government. Not just in the NYS Assembly, but in our Town Hall, and our County Government.”