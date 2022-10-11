WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Republican Mark Johns spent a decade in the New York State Assembly and now represents the 8th District, Webster, in the Monroe County Legislature. He is running for re-election this November.

“Yeah, it is a part-time position, but I work it full-time. I’m there for committee meetings in the morning, and in the afternoon. I’m there when my opponent is not going to be able to be there,” he said.

Mark Johns

Democrat Mike DiTullio is an English Teacher at Webster Thomas, and the challenger to Johns. If elected, he plans to continue working at the school and balance that with his legislative duties.

“I am not ready to walk away from the classroom,” he said. DiTullio added that based on registration numbers, Webster is more ‘blue’ than people think.

Mike DiTullio

“If this seat was ever going to go blue, now the time is just right given what’s going on in national politics,” he said. By that, DiTullio means the US Supreme Court decision on abortion and the string of legal accusations surrounding former President Donald Trump.

When it comes to another big topic —crime— DiTullio says across the county everyone is working together on solutions from the executive on down to police chiefs and community leaders.

“They’re all on the same page. They’re going to get support from (Governor Kathy Hochul), and I hope they can figure stuff out,” he said.

Johns says for voters, crime is the issue of the day, in particular, crime in the city coming into the suburbs.

“Crime anywhere is going to go everywhere. We had a few incidents out in Webster this summer, and no one wants it to get worse,” he said.

While in the Assembly, Johns said he voted against the bail reform laws. “Unfortunately, it let criminals get out on the street,” he said.

On to other big focal points: For DiTullio, it’s looking after the mental health of school children, post-COVID crisis. “We don’t know what the pandemic really did,” he said.

For Johns, it’s combating inflation and lowering costs, like when the legislature got rid of the gas tax locally. He also wants Albany to get its spending under control. Billions of dollars for COVID relief from Washington he says have been ripped through.

“And when the money is no longer at the state, less will be coming into the counties,” said Johns.

Johns also hit hard on term limits, from national offices down to local. DiTullio also touched on gun control, saying no one is coming after responsible, legal gun owners; but given recent mass shootings, something needs to be done, possibly a ban on assault rifles.

If DiTullio were to flip the district seat from red to blue, it’s projected that the power in the County Legislature would then shift to a solid Democrat control. The current balance is 14 Republican seats to 15 Democrat seats, with Sabrina LaMarr (D-27th) caucusing with Republicans. Election day is Tuesday, November 8.