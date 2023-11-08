ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Wayne County Board of Elections is working to provide results after “running into trouble” with card counts Tuesday evening.

In a statement to News 8, the Wayne County Board of Elections said as of Wednesday morning, ballots are being recounted. They added they have been working “non-stop” to provide results.

The races still yet to be reported include Wayne County Judge, as well as councilmembers, supervisors, Town Justices, and more in varying towns.

Officials said they hope to be able to provide the results of the election by Wednesday afternoon. Stay with News 8 for the latest updates.

FULL STATEMENT: