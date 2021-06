Editor’s note: This debate will be live streamed on this page at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The two Republican candidates running for Wayne County sheriff will go head-to-head in a live streamed debate Wednesday.

Candidates Steve MacNeal and Rob Milby will face off in the debate at 7 p.m. and it will be live streamed on this page at that time.

New York state’s primary elections will take place on June 22, and early voting will begin Saturday, June 12.