Malik Evans secures mayoral endorsement from former police chief Cedric Alexander

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Former Rochester Police Chief and Deputy Mayor Cedric Alexander endorsed mayoral candidate and current City Councilmember Malik Evans during a virtual press conference Tuesday morning.

“Malik is the person for this very moment, and I would encourage for everyone in Rochester to give thought and consideration to Malik Evans,” Alexander says. “There comes a time to turn a page.”

“It means the world to me to have the support from someone who not only understands police, but understands community,” Evans said. “At the heart of Cedric’s expertise is mental health, and I’m grateful and extremely humbled to have his support.”

Alexander said he would not return to Rochester to become part of a potential Evans administration, but said he would be available to help and advise the councilmember should he become mayor.

Evans is going up against incumbent Mayor Lovely Warren in the primary election on Tuesday June, 2021.

Early voting is currently underway in Monroe County and runs through June 20.

Early voting dates and times:

Saturday, June 12th — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 13th — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, June 14th — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 15th — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 16th — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, June 17th — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, June 18th — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 19th — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 20th — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Early Voting locations:

David F. Gantt Community Center — 700 North St, Rochester, NY 14605

Boys & Girls Club — 500 Genesee St, Rochester, NY 14611

Sibley Square — 250 E Main St, Rochester, NY 14604

Edgerton Recreation Center — 41 Backus St, Rochester, NY 14608

Norton Village Recreation Center — 350 Waring Rd, Rochester, NY 14609

SUNY Empire State College — 680 Westfall Rd, Rochester, NY 14620

Town of Chili Senior Center — 3235 Chili Ave, Rochester, NY 14624

North Greece Road Church of Christ — 1039 N Greece Rd, Rochester, NY 14626

Henrietta Public Library — 625 Calkins Rd, Rochester, NY 14623

Irondequoit Public Library — 1290 Titus Ave, Rochester, NY 14617

PCC Community Room — 1985 Baird Rd, Penfield, NY 14526

Perinton Square Mall — 6720 Pittsford Palmyra Rd, Fairport, NY 14450

Sweden Clarkson Community Center — 4927 Lake Rd, Brockport, NY 14420

Webster Library — 980 Ridge Rd, Webster, NY 14580

As of Monday evening, 1,553 early votes have been cast in Monroe County.

