Mayoral candidate Malik Evans proposes Senior Stability Fund to aid Rochester’s elderly

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester mayoral candidate, and current City Councilmember, Malik Evans held a press conference to discuss his commitment to Rochester’s senior citizens.

“We started off by talking about young people, and we talked about crime, and we talked about economic stability,” Evans said. “Today we want to talk about our seniors, who are critical in stabilizing our neighborhoods. They are great role models to all of us.”

Evans said his administration is focusing on creating co-housing, intentional communities for senior citizens of Rochester.

“There is a wealth of data that says when seniors are able to stay in their homes they will live longer, stay sharper, and have a higher quality of life,” Evans said. “We will make intentional communities to help stabilize our neighborhoods with inter-generational communities. You can have the opportunity to age together. It is a priority. That is how we stabilize and increase population. Co-communities; there are structures in them, there are also shared placed when they can enhance these communities.”

The candidate proposed a Senior Stabilization Fund to help the city’s elderly, funded by philanthropy, government, and private industry.

“If they are having problems with paying rent, or taking care of kids, this will help,” Evans said. “We have to raise as much money as possible and we need to work to stabilize our seniors for quality of life. This will help maintain independence, remain health, and it’s cost effective. Nursing homes are expensive, and then you lose that neighbor and therefore you lose the cohesion of those communities. We have a past to remember, a present to live, and a future to look forward to.”

Evans said beyond the charitable organizations and private investments, the Senior Stabilization Fund will look to partner with the Monroe County Office of Aging.

“I don’t want this fund at City Hall,” Evans said. “I want it to be an independent organization. The fund will be fused for a multitude of things to improve their independence and quality of life.”

Evans also announced plans to create a City of Rochester Senior Volunteer Corps, which would engage with seniors to “keep them involved in our community, and make sure that we use all of their talents, knowledge, and experience to help our city grow and thrive for everyone.”

“Our elders are the backbone of our community, and I will always be committed to their well-being,” Evans said. “This three-point plan will mean that seniors in Rochester will be healthier, safer, and more prosperous. I look forward to implementing this plan in City Hall and helping our seniors age gracefully, while continuing to contribute and be involved in public life.”

Evans’ address comes just one day before early voting begins in Monroe County for the upcoming primary elections.

Early voting dates and times:

Saturday, June 12th — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 13th — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, June 14th — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 15th — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 16th — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, June 17th — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, June 18th — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 19th — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 20th — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Early Voting locations:

David F. Gantt Community Center — 700 North St, Rochester, NY 14605

Boys & Girls Club — 500 Genesee St, Rochester, NY 14611

Sibley Square — 250 E Main St, Rochester, NY 14604

Edgerton Recreation Center — 41 Backus St, Rochester, NY 14608

Norton Village Recreation Center — 350 Waring Rd, Rochester, NY 14609

SUNY Empire State College — 680 Westfall Rd, Rochester, NY 14620

Town of Chili Senior Center — 3235 Chili Ave, Rochester, NY 14624

North Greece Road Church of Christ — 1039 N Greece Rd, Rochester, NY 14626

Henrietta Public Library — 625 Calkins Rd, Rochester, NY 14623

Irondequoit Public Library — 1290 Titus Ave, Rochester, NY 14617

PCC Community Room — 1985 Baird Rd, Penfield, NY 14526

Perinton Square Mall — 6720 Pittsford Palmyra Rd, Fairport, NY 14450

Sweden Clarkson Community Center — 4927 Lake Rd, Brockport, NY 14420

Webster Library — 980 Ridge Rd, Webster, NY 14580

Evans is facing off against incumbent Mayor Lovely Warren. Last month the two candidates squared off in an hour-long debate live on News 8 WROC:

