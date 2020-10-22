Monroe County GOP chairman: Cop-killer broke the law by registering to vote

Editor’s note: This press conference is rendering now and the full video will be attached shortly.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County GOP Chairman Bill Napier says a parolee living in Brighton broke the law in regards to the upcoming election, and Napier wants that parolee to be sent back to prison.

The Republican chairman says that Anthony Bottom, convicted of killing two New York city police officers in 1971, committed several crimes by registering to vote recently. Napier says he will be sending a letter to Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorely, requesting that her office investigate the matter.

“If you are on parole, you are not eligible to vote,” Napier said.

Monroe County GOP chair asking DA Sandra Doorley to investigate convicted NYC cop killer Anthony Bottom who recently illegally registered to vote just hours after his release from prison. Bottom is now in Brighton pic.twitter.com/JNHwn95ScW — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) October 22, 2020

Bottom spent more than 43 years behind bars for the murders of two New York City Police officers, Waverly Jones and Joseph Piagentini, back in 1971. Bottom, who now goes by the name Jalil Abdul Muntaqim, is residing Brighton, Napier said.

Bottom was granted parole after appealing a decision to keep him in prison. Napier says it was Bottom’s 12th attempt at parole, and the chairman adds that the parole was opposed by New York State Attorney General Letitia James.

The GOP Chairman said Bottom was recently released from Attica Correctional Facility, and soon after the parolee was released, he registered to vote.

“It is a felony to do so, for falsifying of that information, you have to live in the community for 30 days,” Napier said. “He did not possess any of those credentials.”

Napier says these events come at a time when there is a heightened awareness of our voting systems, citing Iranian and Russian attempts at election interference, as well as President Donald Trump’s concerns over mail-in voting.

Still, Napier says in this instance, the issue was taken care of.

“My understanding is that Mr. Bottom has been struck from the voter rolls after I made some inquiries,” Napier said.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.