Monroe County Board of Elections ready for early voting, which kicks off Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Board of Elections officials are scheduled to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Friday to discuss early voting options for residents.
Early voting in Monroe County begins Saturday.
Early voting dates and times
- Saturday, October 24, 2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Sunday, October 25, 2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Monday, October 26, 2020: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, October 27, 2020: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Wednesday, October 28, 2020: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Thursday, October 29, 2020: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Friday, October 30, 2020: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Saturday, October 31, 2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Sunday, November 1, 2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Early voting locations
- David F. Gantt Community Center – 700 North St, Rochester, NY 14605
- City of Rochester Recreation Bureau – 2nd Floor, 57 St Paul St, Rochester, NY 14604
- Genesee Valley Field House – 1316 Genesee St, Rochester, NY 14611
- Edgerton Recreation Center – 41 Backus St, Rochester, NY 14608
- SUNY Empire State College – 680 Westfall Rd, Rochester, NY 14620
- Town of Chili Senior Center – 3235 Chili Ave, Rochester, NY 14624
- North Greece Road Church of Christ – 1039 N Greece Rd, Rochester, NY 14626
- Marketplace Mall (North Entrance) – 1 Miracle Mile Dr, Rochester, NY 14623
- Irondequoit Public Library – 1290 Titus Ave, Rochester, NY 14617
- Harris-Whalen Park Lodge – 2126 Penfield Rd, Penfield, NY 14526
- Perinton Square Mall – 6720 Pittsford Palmyra Rd, Fairport, NY 14450
- Webster Recreation Center – 1350 Chiyoda Dr, Webster, NY 14580
In June’s primary, Monroe County had the highest early voter turnout amongst all Upstate New York counties.
Voters can also drop off their absentee ballots at early voting sites. The drop boxes look like this:
For more information on voting, plus a list of all the races and candidates, visit out Election Day 2020 voter guide:
