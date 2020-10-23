Monroe County Board of Elections ready for early voting, which kicks off Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Board of Elections officials are scheduled to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Friday to discuss early voting options for residents.

Early voting in Monroe County begins Saturday.

Early voting dates and times

Saturday, October 24, 2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, October 25, 2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Monday, October 26, 2020: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday, October 27, 2020: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, October 28, 2020: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday, October 29, 2020: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, October 30, 2020: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, October 31, 2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, November 1, 2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Early voting locations

David F. Gantt Community Center – 700 North St, Rochester, NY 14605

City of Rochester Recreation Bureau – 2nd Floor, 57 St Paul St, Rochester, NY 14604

Genesee Valley Field House – 1316 Genesee St, Rochester, NY 14611

Edgerton Recreation Center – 41 Backus St, Rochester, NY 14608

SUNY Empire State College – 680 Westfall Rd, Rochester, NY 14620

Town of Chili Senior Center – 3235 Chili Ave, Rochester, NY 14624

North Greece Road Church of Christ – 1039 N Greece Rd, Rochester, NY 14626

Marketplace Mall (North Entrance) – 1 Miracle Mile Dr, Rochester, NY 14623

Irondequoit Public Library – 1290 Titus Ave, Rochester, NY 14617

Harris-Whalen Park Lodge – 2126 Penfield Rd, Penfield, NY 14526

Perinton Square Mall – 6720 Pittsford Palmyra Rd, Fairport, NY 14450

Webster Recreation Center – 1350 Chiyoda Dr, Webster, NY 14580

In June’s primary, Monroe County had the highest early voter turnout amongst all Upstate New York counties.

Voters can also drop off their absentee ballots at early voting sites. The drop boxes look like this:

