WATCH LIVE: Mayoral Candidate Malik Evans outlines plan to address violence in Rochester

Editor’s note: The press conference will be live streamed at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mayoral candidate, and Rochester City Council member, Malik Evans is scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday morning where he will address recent violence in the city, and the importance of youth development.

Evans said he will unveil a plan detailing how he will invest in Rochester’s children by expanding access to resources and programs.

Evans announced his entry in the race for Rochester mayor on January, challenging incumbent Mayor Lovely Warren.

In late April, New York State Assemblyman Harry Bronson (D-138) endorsed Evans in the race for mayor.

The primary election is scheduled for June 22, 2021.

