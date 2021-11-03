‘Building the bridge to Rochester’s future’: Mayor-elect Malik Evans lays out vision for new administration

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the dust settles in general election races across Monroe County, one thing has been clear since his primary victory in June, Malik Evans would become the new mayor of Rochester.

As the newest mayor-elect, Evans made his first public address to the public Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Evans urged his readiness to get to work during his unopposed run in Tuesday’s general election.

“This is not about me, but about us, and the future of greater Rochester,” Evans said. Regardless of what zip code, regardless of what town, it is our responsibility to make sure that we take care of those who have gone to the polls and voted or those who have not. That we have a clear message that we are going to build bridges…”

Before carrying the race versus Lovely Warren by nearly 66% of the vote in June, Evans campaigned on reducing city crime with youth-work initiatives, cracking down on guns coming into Rochester, proposed added benefits and aid for the elderly population in Rochester plus more.

He was elected to City Council in 2017 and previously elected to the Rochester Board of Education in 2003 where he would serve as Board President from 2008-2013.

Evans is due to be sworn in on January 1, 2022 following Warren’s resignation last month as part of a plea deal that settled a separate set of criminal charges.

