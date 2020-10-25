WATCH: Katko vs. Balter in NY-24 Congressional debate

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WROC) — Incumbent Republican John Katko and Democratic challenger Dana Balter will head-to-head in a live-streamed debate Sunday.

The race for the 24th Congressional District seat is a dead heat, according to a new Siena College-Syracuse.com poll.

Katko and Balter are all square at 45% with just eight days until election day.

The poll, which was conducted Tuesday, Oct. 20 through Thursday, Oct. 22, does have a margin of error plus or minus 4.1%.

The first Siena College poll released on Oct. 4 showed Balter had a narrow lead of 45% to 42% over Katko.