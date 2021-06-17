Bello, county legislature candidates condemn Carbone’s ‘ballot line attacks’ ahead of Tuesday’s primary

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello joined other local leaders at the Irondequoit Town Gazebo Thursday to speak out against “ballot line attacks.”

Officials say Monroe County Legislature President Joe Carbone (R-16) sent a letter this week asking for voters to write in his name for the upcoming Working Families Party “in order to steal the line from WFP-endorsed candidate Dave Long.” They say Long followed the application process and was “overwhelmingly” voted for the endorsement.

They say that James Villa, the Working Families Party registrant who triggered the primary contest against Long, has given more than $2,500 to Republican candidates and the party since 2011.

Bello was joined by Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart (D-21), Rochester Working Families Party Chair Stevie Vargas, Monroe County Legislature candidate Dave Long (D-16), and Monroe County Legislature candidate Sue Hughes-Smith (WFP-14).

“Our members chose Dave Long,” Vargas said. “It was clear his values, experience, and passion for service made him the best candidate for this position. Right now, Joe Carbone is trying to undermine the work of our members by trying to undermine the work of our members by trying to steal our party line for our designation candidate who took the time to try and engage members and our process.

“Let’s be clear, Joe Carbone does not align with the values of the Working Families Party,” Vargas said. “As county legislature president he has been a constant obstacle on ethic reform, blocking a vote that would have strengthened protections against sexual harassment by legislators, and he has blocked much-needed investment in our communities and county services. Our Working Family Parties member agree that it’s time we vote Joe Carbone out of office. This underhanded attempt to thwart the Democratic process is just one example of Carbone’s history of misleading the public.

The Working Families Party, @CountyExecBello, and WFP endorsed candidate Dave Long are holding a press conference saying Joe Carbone is “trying to steal the party line” from Long @News_8 pic.twitter.com/GQW4wlodTl — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) June 17, 2021

“Our party is not an arm of the Democratic party of the Republican party — we are a party that represents constituents all across New York state who are tired of the status quo and want to support candidates who put families first,” Vargas said. “We will do everything in our power to ensure our party line is not used as a tool to dupe the community into thinking candidates hold values that they don’t.”

“This primary is a sham already,” Barnhart said. “Joe Carbone is telling Working Family Party voters in his district who are going to vote on Tuesday that he is a progressive. Joe Carbone is a conservative Republican, you can just look at his record.”

“Our community cannot afford politicians like Joe Carbone who will say whatever he needs to get elected,” Bello said. “Joe Carbone is talking out of both sides of this mouth, misrepresenting himself in an effort to trick the residents of Irondequoit, but they are not going to fall for it. I need a partner in government who is going to work together in Monroe County, who is going to bring Monroe County back, and that partner is Dave Long.”

“I want real leadership, not senseless delays,” Hughes-Smith said. “I want a legislature that will work effectively with Bello and his staff to move our county forward. It’s time for a change.”

Bridget Harvey, campaign spokeswoman for Carbone, released the followed statement Thursday:

“To characterize Dr. Joe Carbone’s pursuit of the Working Families Party line as ‘stealing’ is offensive. Dr. Joe Carbone has been the official Working Families candidate four times; if anything is being stolen, it is the choice of Working Families Party voters. To put it simply, denying voters the choice is undemocratic. On Tuesday, voters will decide who will appear on the Working Families Party line in November. We are confident that voters will once again choose Dr. Joe Carbone as the best leader to continue to represent this community.”

Carbone’s letter

Primary day is scheduled for Tuesday, June 22. Early voting began Saturday, June 12 and runs through Sunday, June 20.

Early voting dates and times:

Saturday, June 12th — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 13th — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, June 14th — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 15th — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 16th — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, June 17th — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, June 18th — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 19th — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 20th — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Early Voting locations:

David F. Gantt Community Center — 700 North St, Rochester, NY 14605

Boys & Girls Club — 500 Genesee St, Rochester, NY 14611

Sibley Square — 250 E Main St, Rochester, NY 14604

Edgerton Recreation Center — 41 Backus St, Rochester, NY 14608

Norton Village Recreation Center — 350 Waring Rd, Rochester, NY 14609

SUNY Empire State College — 680 Westfall Rd, Rochester, NY 14620

Town of Chili Senior Center — 3235 Chili Ave, Rochester, NY 14624

North Greece Road Church of Christ — 1039 N Greece Rd, Rochester, NY 14626

Henrietta Public Library — 625 Calkins Rd, Rochester, NY 14623

Irondequoit Public Library — 1290 Titus Ave, Rochester, NY 14617

PCC Community Room — 1985 Baird Rd, Penfield, NY 14526

Perinton Square Mall — 6720 Pittsford Palmyra Rd, Fairport, NY 14450

Sweden Clarkson Community Center — 4927 Lake Rd, Brockport, NY 14420

Webster Library — 980 Ridge Rd, Webster, NY 14580

