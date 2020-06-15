1  of  74
WATCH: Democratic candidates for NY-24 debate on News 8

Your Local Election HQ

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 WROC and our sister station NewsChannel 9 in Syracuse hosted a Democratic debate for the 24th Congressional District Monday.

The participants are the party-endorsed candidate Francis Conole, and Dana Balter. 

The hour-long debate was moderated by Dan Cummings and the candidates joined via Zoom.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed an executive order making all New York voters eligible for absentee ballots for the primary on June 23. Head over to the Monroe County Board of Elections website to find out how to access your absentee ballot and how to update your voter registration status.

The winner of this Democratic primary will go on to face incumbent Republican John Katko in November’s general election.

