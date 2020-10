ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The two candidates vying for the 55th District seat in the New York State Senate went head-to-head in a debate sponsored by the League of Women Voters and the North Winton Village Association.

Democrat Samra Brouk and Republican Christopher Missick discussed the issues in an hour and 20 minute long debate.

The winner of the election will take over for longtime New York State Sen. Rich Funke, who announced in December that he would not be seeking re-election.