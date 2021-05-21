Warren vs. Evans: Rochester mayoral candidates to debate on News 8 WROC Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and Democratic primary challenger, City Councilmember Malik Evans are scheduled to go head-to-head in a debate on News 8 WROC.

The debate is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25. The debate will be televised live on air, as well as live streamed on this page at that time.

The primary election is scheduled for June 22, 2021.

Submit your questions for the candidates

Have any questions you’d like us to ask the candidates. You can send your questions to us at newsroom@wroctv.com, or through our station’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.