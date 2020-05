ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Those who are eligible to vote on June 23 should have received an absentee application.

This will allow voters to vote by mail due to COVID-19. The Monroe County Board of Elections said it will continue to process applications and mail out ballots.

Ballots must be postmarked by June 22 or dropped off at the Board of Elections Office by 9 p.m. on June 23. Another way to avoid crowds is to participate in early voting, which will take place from June 13 through the 21.

