Town of Penfield preparing for first day of early voting Saturday

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Early voting is almost here in Monroe County and towns are starting to prepare. Starting this Saturday, people can go to the Harris-Whalen Park lodge in Penfield, or any of the other 11 sites across the county, to begin early voting.

Tony LaFountain is the Penfield town supervisor. He said last year the early voting site in Penfield had the highest turnout of any location.

“We expect a number of people to come in here and our first and most important thing we want to do is make sure everything is safe, not only for workers, but anyone coming in,” LaFountain said.

He said this year they are encouraging everyone to vote and leave right away due to COVID-19 guidelines. Masks will be required, hand sanitizer will be around the room, and the whole building will be sanitized at the end of each day.

“We’re not gonna be asking folks to fill out, ‘if you’re healthy today,’ one of the things on the signage on the door is if you’re not feeling well today do not come into this facility.”

The Board of Elections is working with the town clerk’s office to prepare to set up the lodge this Friday to begin early voting on Saturday. People who have filled out absentee ballots can drop them off at any early voting site. LaFountain said he encourages everyone to vote one way or another.

“Everyone’s vote does count. I believe this year we will see upwards of 90% of the people eligible to vote will be voting it’s a high number but it’s an important year.”

Voters can go to any of the 12 sites regardless of where in the county they live. Early voting goes until November 1. Early voting begins at 9 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m. There are also some later days when it runs until 8 p.m.