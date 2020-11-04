Rep. Tom Reed wins 23rd Congressional District

(WETM) – The Associated Press has projected that Rep. Tom Reed will hold the 23rd Congressional District.

Rep. Reed declared victory around 11 p.m. Tuesday night, but Democratic challenger Tracy Mitrano said at the time that she would not yet concede.

Rep. Reed received 160,930 votes (63.1%) to Mitrano’s 91,331, about 35.8%.

Speaking from downtown Corning, Reed thanked a small group of reporters for coming out and said that the county is going to come out of the COVID-19 with “flying colors.”

“It is clear to us, or so our team tells us, that we have definitely won this election for another two years to represent this area in Washington D.C.”

This election earns Reed, the former Mayor of Corning, a fifth term since he was first elected 2012.

Reed serves on the United States House Committee on Ways and Means and co-chairs the Problem Solvers Caucus.

Reed also serves as the Honorary Chair of Donald Trump’s re-election campaign in New York.

Watching the results from her home in Penn Yan, Mitrano said at 11 p.m. that she was still awaiting results from certain counties and that she would love to declare a clear win, but she acknowledged earlier in the day that absentee ballots are still coming in.

In 2020 Reed ran on the Republican, Conservative, and Independent ticket, while Mitrano was on the Democratic and Working Families ticket.

Stick with 18 News as more results come in throughout the night.