Time to Count: Local officials detail counting absentee ballots

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All ballots have been cast but many local and national races remain undecided.

In Monroe County, absentee ballots could make or break some races and at the Board of Election Service Center, ballots are being sorted.

“We are unloading all the trucks coming back from all the election sites yesterday,” Board of Election Commissioner Lisa Polito Nicolay said. “We’re just unloading everything and we need to pull out the affidavits that will be the most important thing today.”

“Those who wanted to vote by affidavits, we’re required to get those to New York State within 48 hours so were working to get that done.”

Nicolay said that due to the overwhelming response of voting, the Board of Elections has expanded to three separate locations. “We have the service center, we have down town and we have city place — that’s where we are holding under bipartisan lock and key all of our absentee ballots.”

Counting the ballots continues on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (News 8 Photo/KAYLA GREEN)

Nicolay said that officials need to compare those who voted live on a machine, with the absentee ballots to make sure there are not duplicate votes.

Approximately 96,000 absentee ballots have been received so far.