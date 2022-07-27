ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wednesday, the Monroe County Democratic Committee has chosen candidates for three special elections on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Mike DiTullio — Monroe County Legislature District 8

Hon. Van White — Rochester City Court Judge

Lacey Jackson — Perinton Town Clerk

Legislator Matt Terp stepped down from his role in April. White was appointed by Mayor Malik Evans after Judge Stephen Miller was appointed to the New York State Court of Claims in May. Finally, Jackson was chosen for the opening as Jennifer West — the person who previously had the role — retired in April.

“I want to congratulate Mike, Van, and Lacey on their nominations,” said MCDC Executive Vice-Chair Stephen DeVay in a statement. “They are each highly qualified for office and, once elected, will fight for transparency, justice, and equality for residents throughout Monroe County. MCDC looks forward to working with them towards successful races in November.”