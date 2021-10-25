‘They affect every voter’: Election Commissioner discusses statewide ballot proposals

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As early voting continues in Monroe County, 2423 voters have cast their ballots over the weekend according to the Board of Elections. This means approximately 0.48% of voters have participated.

Because this is a non-presidential election year, turnouts are expected to be lower than last year. But, local officials are still encouraging individuals to vote.

In addition to numerous Monroe County official positions, there are five proposals to vote on as well.

“They affect every voter,” said Republican Monroe County Commissioner Lisa Nicolay. “They affect things that are happening at the Board of Elections, they affect taxpayers, there’s a cost associated with some of them. So, I think people just need to be informed. Take the time to read the props and know what you’re voting on.”

The League of Women Voters helps to aggregate information on each of the candidates and proposals to help citizens be knowledgable as they cast their ballots.

“We prepare Vote411.org which is an online voter’s guide so a person can go there an they’ll find exactly what races they’ll be able to vote on based on where they live,” said Barbara Grosh, President of the League of Women Voters of the Rochester Metropolitan Area.

Early voting is available through October 31. Times and locations are available on the Monroe County website.