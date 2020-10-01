Romeo vs. Boyce: Monroe County Clerk candidates debate on News 8

Prude Death Investigation

Editor’s note: This debate will be live streamed on this page on October 7 at 7 p.m. EDT.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The two candidates vying for Monroe County Clerk will go head-to-head on News 8.

Incumbent Democrat Jamie Romeo and Republican challenger, and current Monroe County Legislator, Karla Boyce will discuss the issues in a live streamed event on Wednesday, October 7 at 7 p.m.

