Rochester’s Mayor-elect: Malik Evans to usher in new era for city politics

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s been a foregone conclusion since his primary victory in June, but Rochester City Councilman Malik Evans officially secured his new title Tuesday: Mayor-elect.

The Democrat ran unopposed in Tuesday’s general election for Rochester mayor, after his decisive victory over Lovely Warren earlier this year, with Evans carrying nearly 66% of the vote.

Prior to his primary victory, Evans campaigned on reducing city crime with youth-work initiatives, cracking down on guns coming into Rochester, a proposed Senior Stability Fund to aid Rochester’s elderly, and more.

Evans was elected to City Council in 2017, and was previously elected to the Rochester Board of Education in 2003 where he would serve as Board President from 2008-2013. Prior to the Board of education, Evans served as a Legislative Aide to City Council from 2000-2002. As a teen, Evans attended Wilson Magnet High School in Rochester.

Evans will succeed Warren, who announced her resignation last month as part of a plea deal that settled a separate set of criminal charges. Her resignation takes effect December 1, at which point Deputy Mayor James Smith will resume mayoral duties until Evans is sworn in on January 1, 2022.

Warren was sworn in to the office in January 2014, and was re-elected in 2017. Prior to being mayor, Warren served on Rochester City Council from 2007 through 2013, and was elected as Council President in 2010, becoming the youngest person to hold that position in the Council’s history. Warren was the first female, and youngest Rochester mayor in modern times. She was born and raised in the city’s 19th Ward Neighborhood.

