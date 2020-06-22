Rochester’s La Cumbre providing transportation to polling locations on primary day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s La Cumbre organization is doing everything it can to get Latinos out to their polling locations on primary day and voice their choice.​

“Over the last few years, we’ve seen thousands of individual Latinos registering to vote and now exercising their right to vote. We want that to continue, ” Co-founder Anthony Plonczynski-Figueroa said. “We don’t want to see that back track this year because of COVID or in any confusions.”

La Cumbre will have team of volunteers who will man the phones and provide transportation.​

“We are going to make sure folks are as safe as possible given the conditions. We have a number of individuals signing up throughout the weekend and today,” Plonczynski-Figueroa said. “Then we’ll assign cars and we’ll assign rides as the phone numbers come in and as individuals request them. Or if we reach out to individuals and they say they need a ride during our phone calls we’ll also get somebody out to them as soon as possible. To make sure whether it’s translational services we’ll handle all of that.”

La Cumbre said it is crucial for Rochester Latinos to vote on the candidates that will address the issues that matter to them.​ According to Plonczynski-Figueroa, they’re public safety, education and jobs.​

“Latinos want to know that their representatives are there for them. The ones that they choose will be there within their neighborhoods, working with them day in and day out,” said Plonczynski-Figueroa

​Some are upset by the closure of a traditional polling site at Los Flamboyanes, because of the pandemic.​ Latino leaders say more than 150 families were not given proper notification.​ La Cumbre says that’s where they’ll help and provide transportation to the new designated sites on primary day.​

“If they are used to voting there, getting them to the next site down the street, down the road wherever that may be for them. So they can vote in a timely fashion. That will be a point of contact for our efforts tomorrow is making sure Los Flamboyanes is covered,” said Plonczynski-Figueroa.

If you need a ride to your polling site or more information click here.