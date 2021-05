Primary voter guide: Every candidate, every race for June elections in and around Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Primary elections are right around the corner and there are races for Rochester Mayor, City Council, Monroe County Legislature, and more.

Primary day is scheduled for Tuesday, June 22.

First things first: Check your voter registration. The Monroe County Board of Elections has an online portal set up where you can check your registration status, and see a sample of the ballot you can expect to see when you head to the polls.

You can also request an absentee ballot through this portal, or view your polling site should you choose to cast your ballot in person on June 22.

If you’re not yet registered, or you moved, you can update your voter registration online through the Monroe County BOE website, or do so by mail.

Since New York state has closed primaries, voters can only vote in a primary election for candidates affiliated with their registered party.

List of Candidates & Races

Rochester Mayor

Lovely Warren, Democratic

Malik Evans, Democratic, Working Families

Rochester City Council At-Large (5)

Anthony Hall Jr., Democratic

Willie Lightfoot, Democratic

Stanley Martin, Democratic, Working Families

Jazzmyn Ivery, Democratic

Mitch Gruber, Democratic

Alexander White, Democratic

Jasmin Reggler. Democratic, Working Families

Patricia Mcgahee, Democratic

Kim Smith, Democratic, Working Families

Jonathan Hardin, Democratic

Luis Aponte, Democratic

Miguel Melendez Jr., Democratic, Working Families

Victor Sanchez, Democratic, Working Families

Miquel Powell, Democratic

Brittan Hardgers, Democratic

Letitia Astacio, Democratic

Ann Lewis, Republican, Conservative

Jayvon Johnson, Republican, Conservative

Marcus Williams, Republican, Conservative

Monroe County Sheriff (unopposed)

Todd Baxter, Democratic

Monroe County Legislature 1st District (unopposed)

Black Keller, Republican, Conservative

Monroe County Legislature 2nd District (unopposed)

Jackie Smith, Republican, Conservative

Monroe County Legislature 3rd District

Marvin Stepherson, Democratic, Working Families

Tracy DiFlorio, Republican, Conservative

Monroe County Legislature 4th District

Miriam Rivera, Democratic

Frank Allkofer, Republican, Conservative

Monroe County Legislature 5th District

Terry Daniele, Democratic, Working Families

Richard Milne, Republican, Conservative

Monroe County Legislature 6th District

Miles Cunning, Democratic, Working Families

Sean McCabe, Republican, Conservative

Monroe County Legislature 7th District

Brian Gravelle, Democratic

Brian Marianetti, Republican, Conservative

Monroe County Legislature 8th District

Megan Thompson, Democratic, Working Families

Matthew Terp, Republican, Conservative

Monroe County Legislature 9th District

Mary Eileen Callan, Democratic, Working Families

Paul Dondorfer, Republican, Conservative

Monroe County Legislature 10th District (unopposed)

Howard Maffucci, Democratic

Monroe County Legislature 11th District

Joshua Foladore, Democratic, Working Families

Sean Delehanty, Republican, Conservative

Monroe County Legislature 12th District

William Wu, Democratic

Steve Brew, Republican, Conservative

Monroe County Legislature 13th District

Michael Yudelson, Democratic, Working Families

Matt Borkowski, Republican, Conservative

Monroe County Legislature 14th District

Nelson Lopatin, Democratic

Susan Hughes-Smith, Democratic, Working Families

Lynellen Corryn, Republican, Conservative

Monroe County Legislature 15th District

Sasha DiMaria, Democratic, Working Families

George Hebert, Republican, Conservative

Monroe County Legislature 16th District

Dave Long, Democratic, Working Families

James Villa, Working Families

Joe Carbone, Republican, Conservative

Monroe County Legislature 17th District

Maria Vecchio, Democratic

Bryce LaFountain, Republican, Conservative

Monroe County Legislature 18th District

John Baynes, Democratic, Working Families

Stacie Whitbeck, Republican, Conservative

Monroe County Legislature 19th District

Sherita Traywick, Democratic, Working Families

Kathleen Taylor, Republican, Conservative

Monroe County Legislature 20th District

Jaime Erskine-Pettit, Democratic, Working Families

Robert Colby, Republican, Conservative

Monroe County Legislature 21st District

Rachel Barnhart, Democratic, Working Families

Wanda Ridgeway, Democratic

Monroe County Legislature 22nd District

Mercedes Simmons, Democratic, Working Families

Vincent Felder, Democratic

Monroe County Legislature 23rd District (unopposed)

Linda Hasman, Democratic, Working Families

Monroe County Legislature 24th District

Albert Blankley, Democratic

Rajesh Barnabas, Democratic, Working Families

Monroe County Legislature 25th District

Carolyn Hoffman, Democratic,

Dorian Hall, Democratic, Working Families

Kenneth Muhammad, Democratic

Monroe County Legislature 26th District

Yversha Roman, Democratic, Working Families

Orlando Rivera, Republican, Conservative

Monroe County Legislature 27th District (unopposed)

Sabrina Lamar, Democratic

Monroe County Legislature 28th District

Frank Keophetlasy, Democratic

Ricky Frazier, Democratic, Working Families

Monroe County Legislature 29th District

Ernest Flager, Democratic

William Burgess, Democratic, Working Families

Monroe County Court Judge (3)

Van White, Democratic, Working Families

Douglas Randall, Democratic, Working Families

Caroline Edwards-Morrison, Democratic, Republican, Conservative, Working Families

Julie Cianca, Democratic, Working Families

Marty McCarthy, Republican, Conservative

Julie Hahn, Republican, Conservative, Working Families

Rochester Commissioner of Schools (3)

Desjamebra Robinson, Democratic

Joshua Bauroth, Democratic

Clifford Florence, Democratic

James Patterson, Democratic

Cynthia Elliott, Democratic

Joseph Klein, Democratic

Camille Simmons, Democratic, Working Families

Tatiana Welch, Democratic

Clianda Yarde, Democratic

Joshua Bauroth, Working Families

Brighton Supervisor (unopposed)

William Moehle, Democratic

Brighton Town Clerk

Daniel Aman, Democratic, Working families

Stephen Corryn, Republican, Conservative

Brighton Town Council (2)

Jaclyn Richard, Democratic

Robin Wilt, Democratic, Working Families

Christine Corrado, Democratic

Charlie Eaglie, Republican, Conservative

Patrick Reilly, Republican, Conservative

Chili Supervisor

Chelsea O’Brien, Democratic

David Dunning, Republican, Conservative

Chili Town Clerk (unopposed)

Virginia Ignatowski, Republican, Conservative

Chili Town Justice (2, unopposed)

Eric Stowe, Republican, Conservative

Ronald Evangelista, Republican, Conservative

Chili Town Council (2)

Gavin Berry, Democratic

Gwendolyn Clifton, Democratic

Mark DeCory, Republican, Conservative

Mary Sperr, Republican, Conservative

Clarkson Supervisor

William Fine, Democratic

Christa Filipowicz, Republican, Conservative

Clarkson Town Clerk (unopposed)

Susan Henshaw, Republican, Conservative

Clarkson Town Justice (unopposed)

Ian Penders, Republican, Conservative

Clarkson Town Council (2)

Sheldon Meyes, Democratic

Nicholas D’Amuro, Republican, Conservative

John Culhane, Republican, Conservative

Clarkson Highway Superintendent (unopposed)

Robert Viscardi, Republican, Conservative

Gates Supervisor (unopposed)

Cosmo Giunta, Republican, Conservative

Gates Town Justice (2, unopposed)

Peter Pupatelli, Republican, Conservative

Frank Cassara, Republican, Conservative

Gates Town Council (2)

Theresa May, Democratic

Lee Cordero, Republican, Conservative

Andrew Loughlin, Republican, Conservative

Greece Supervisor

James Leary Jr., Democratic

Bill Reilich, Republican, Conservative

Greece Town Justice (4)

Karen Bovenzi, Democratic

Bridget O’Toole, Democratic, Working Families

Louis Buduson Jr., Democratic

Micki Mccramer-Wojdylo, Democratic

Brett Granville, Republican, Conservative

Debra Crowder, Republican, Conservative

Vincent Campbell, Republican, Conservative

Shannon O’Keefe-Pero, Republican, Conservative

Greece Town Council Ward 1

Rumella Cameron, Democratic

Mike Barry, Republican, Conservative

Greece Town Council Ward 2

Jenna Curcio, Democratic, Working Families

William Murphy, Republican, Conservative

Greece Town Council Ward 3

Scott Farina, Democratic

Michael Bloomer, Republican, Conservative

Greece Town Council Ward 4

Jessica Vacchetto, Democratic, Working Families

Diane Christodaro, Republican, Conservative

Greece Receiver of Taxes (unopposed)

Andrew Conlon, Republican, Conservative

Hamlin Supervisor (unopposed)

Steven Baase, Republican, Conservative

Hamlin Town Council (2)

Elizabeth Maxwell, Democratic, Working Families

Angel Male, Republican, Conservative

Jennifer Goodrich Voelkl, Republican, Conservative

Austin Warned III, Republican,

Jason Baxter, Republican

Hamlin Highway Superintendent (unopposed)

Michael German, Republican, Conservative

Henrietta Supervisor (unopposed)

Steven Schultz, Democratic, Working Families

Henrietta Town Council (2)

Robert Barley Jr., Democratic, Working Families

Michael Stafford, Democratic, Working Families

M. Rick Page, Republican, Conservative

Joseph Bellanca Jr., Republican, Conservative

Irondequoit Supervisor

Joseph Morelle Jr., Democratic, Working Families

Rory Fitzpatrick, Republican

Irondequoit Town Justice (2, unopposed)

Joseph Valentino, Democratic, Conservative, Working Families

Joseph Genier, Democratic, Conservative

Irondequoit Town Council (2)

Kimie Romeo, Democratic, Working Families

Peter Wehner, Democratic

Andrew Smith, Republican, Consevative

Vanessa Beato-Enriquez, Republican, Conservative

Mendon Supervisor

Jeffery Klein, Democratic

John Moffitt, Republican, Conservative

Mendon Town Justice

Jon Stern, Democratic

Cara Briggs, Republican, Conservative, Working Families

Mendon Town Council (2)

Jeffrey Clark, Democratic

David Cook, Democratic, Working Families

Cynthia Carroll, Republican, Conservative

Brent Rosiek, Republican, Conservative

Mendon Highway Superintendent (unopposed)

Andrew Caschetta, Republican, Conservative

Ogden Supervisor (unopposed)

Michael Zale, Republican, Conservative

Ogden Town Justice (unopposed)

David Murante, Republican, Conservative

Ogden Town Council (2)

Crystal Benjamin-Bafford, Democratic

Steven Toms, Republican, Conservative

Joshua Hinman, Republican, Conservative

Ogden Highway Superintendent (unopposed)

Dan Wolf, Republican, Conservative

Parma Supervisor (unopposed)

Jim Roose, Republican, Conservative

Parma Town Clerk (unopposed)

Carrie Fracassia, Republican, Conservative

Parma Town Council (2)

Tina Brown, Republican, Conservative

Linda Judd, Republican, Conservative

Parma Highway Superintendent (unopposed)

James Christ Jr., Republican, Conservative

Penfield Supervisor (unopposed)

Marie Cinti, Republican, Conservative

Penfield Town Clerk (unopposed)

Amy Steklof, Republican, Conservative

Penfield Town Justice (unopposed)

James Muley Jr., Republican, Conservative

Penfield Town Council (2, unopposed)

Candace Lee, Republican, Conservative

Robert Ockenden, Republican, Conservative

Perinton Supervisor (unopposed)

Ciaran Hanna, Republican, Conservative

Perinton Town Clerk

Susan Boynton-Frykholm, Democratic, Working Families

Jennifer West, Republican, Conservative

Perinton Town Justice

Charles Steinman, Democratic, Working Families

Avik Ganguly, Republican, Conservative

Perinton Town Council (2)

Jeremy Jordan, Democratic, Working Families

Steve Flemming, Democratic, Woking Families,

David Belaskas, Republican, Conservative

Alexandra Winner, Republican, Conservative

Pittsford Supervisor

Kendra Evans, Democratic, Working Families

William Smith, Republican, Conservative

Pittsford Town Justice

Scott Green, Democratic, Working Families

John Bernacki Jr., Republican, Conservative, Working Families

Pittsford Town Council (2)

Peal McBrunt, Democratic, Working Families

Stephanie Townsend, Democratic, Working Families

Kim Taylor, Republican, Conservative

Alexe Dunham, Republican, Conservative

Riga Supervisor (unopposed)

Brad O’Brocta, Republican, Conservative

Riga Town Clerk (unopposed)

Kimberly Pape, Republican, Conservative

Riga Town Council (2, unopposed)

James Fodge, Republican, Conservative

Deborah Campanella, Republican, Conservative

Riga Highway Superintendent (unopposed)

David Smith, Republican, Conservative

Rush Supervisor

Gerry Kusse, Democratic

Phyllis Wickerham, republican, Conservative

Ted Barnett, Conservative

Rush Town Council (2)

Jeanne Morelli, Democratic

Daniel Chase, Democratic, Republican

Ryan Lang, Republican, Conservative

James Kolb, Republican, Conservative

Evelyn Chaffer, Conservative

Anna Fiorucci, Conservative

Sweden Supervisor (unopposed)

Kevin Johnson, Republican, Conservative

Sweden Town Clerk (unopposed)

Karen Sweeting, Republican, Conservative

Sweden Town Justice

Jessica Diaz, Democratic

Anthony Perry, Republican, Conservative

Sweden Town Council (2)

Karen LoBracco, Democratic

Gary Sullivan, Republican, Conservative

Patricia Hayles, Republican, Conservative

Webster Supervisor

Danielle Parlermo-Jimenez, Demoratic, Working Families

Tom Flaherty, Republican, Conservative

Webster Town Justice

Jeffrey Taylor, Democratic

Thomas Disalvo, Republican, Conservative

Webster Town Council (2)

Sid Bahl, Democratic

Ashley Teague, Democratic, Working Families

Ginny Nguyen, Republican, Conservative

Patricia Cataldi, Republican, Conservative

Wheatland Supervisor (unopposed)

Linda Dobson, Republican, Conservative

Wheatland Town Justice (2, unopposed)

Michael Smith, Republican, Conservative

Nicole Bayly, Republican, Conservative

Wheatland Town Council (2, unopposed)

Timothy Davis, Republican, Conservative

Edward Shero, Republican, Conservative

Wheatland Highway Superintendent (unopposed)

Joshua Davis, Republican, Conservative

East Rochester Village Trustees (2)

Lafayette Eaton, Democratic, Working Families

Mark McDermott, Democratic

Ted Conners, Republican, Conservative

Kelley Swagler, Republican, Conservative

This list of candidates was last updated on May 7, 2021. Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this page heading into Election Day.