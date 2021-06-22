Turnout tracker: How many voters will cast their ballots for local 2021 primary elections

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s Primary Day and there are key local races for Rochester Mayor, City Council, Monroe County Legislature, and more.

We’re keeping track of local voter turnout with information from the Monroe County Board of Elections.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday and the BOE will provide updates throughout the day, but many voters have already cast their ballot.

Early voting in Monroe County ran from June 12 through June 20 and 5,142 votes were cast countywide. SUNY Empire State College was the busiest early voting site in the county with 1,107 ballots case.

Additionally, more than 2,220 absentee ballots have been submitted, according to the Board of Elections on Friday. Of those 2,246 absentees received countywide, 2,212 were cast by registered Democrats.

With nearly 500,000 registered voters in Monroe County, and 110,281 in the City of Rochester alone, there are still a lot of votes to be made Tuesday.

