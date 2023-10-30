ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Current Rochester City Councilman Willie Lightfoot announced his bid for New York State Assembly Monday.
He’s running for the 137th District seat, which is currently held by Demond Meeks, a Democrat who assumed office in 2020.
Lightfoot is serving his second term as a Rochester City Councilman. He previously served as a Monroe County Legislator for the 27th District, a position he held for a decade.
Demond Meeks released a response Monday evening, saying:
“As the Assemblyman of the 137th Assembly District, I remain steadfast in my commitment to working toward the betterment of our community and will continue to pass and advocate for resources that uplift children and families.
As a servant leader, I lead through the voice of the people, and I truly believe that we are stronger together! We have accomplished incredible feats by bringing together community members, organized labor, nonprofits, faith-based organizations, private sector businesses, and more.
I look forward to earning the continued support of the 137th Assembly residents!“Assemblyman Demond Meeks