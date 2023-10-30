ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Current Rochester City Councilman Willie Lightfoot announced his bid for New York State Assembly Monday.

He’s running for the 137th District seat, which is currently held by Demond Meeks, a Democrat who assumed office in 2020.

Lightfoot is serving his second term as a Rochester City Councilman. He previously served as a Monroe County Legislator for the 27th District, a position he held for a decade.

Demond Meeks released a response Monday evening, saying: