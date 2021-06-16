Rochester City Council President Loretta Scott endorses Lovely Warren for mayor

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City Council President Loretta Scott announced Wednesday her endorsement for Lovely Warren as mayor.

“I’ve always fought for Rochester. And, Mayor Warren has been my strongest partner. With Lovely, we have delivered more jobs, safer more vibrant neighborhoods and better schools,” Scott said in a press release. “Now, Lovely and I are reforming the police, protecting our families and ensuring equity for everyone. I still believe in Mayor Warren! That’s why I’m asking all of Rochester to join me in voting for Lovely for Mayor!”

“I’m proud to have the support of President Loretta Scott. She truly has been a trailblazer and leader in our community for decades,” Warren said in a press release. “As our City’s first Black woman to serve as a department head in our government to her decades of leadership fighting to lift people up and deliver change. President Scott has gotten it done for Rochester! And, I’m proud to have been her partner. I am grateful that she still believes in me and our City and I know that together we will be successful, not just on Election Day but far into the future.”

Warren is running for re-election against her Democratic challenger, and current City Councilmember Malik Evans. Scott announced earlier this year that she would not be seeking re-election.

The primary election will take place Tuesday June 22, 2021. Early voting is underway in Monroe County:

Early voting dates and times:

Saturday, June 12th — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 13th — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, June 14th — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 15th — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 16th — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, June 17th — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, June 18th — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 19th — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 20th — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Early Voting locations: