Rochester City Council President Loretta Scott endorses Lovely Warren for mayor

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City Council President Loretta Scott announced Wednesday her endorsement for Lovely Warren as mayor.
“I’ve always fought for Rochester. And, Mayor Warren has been my strongest partner. With Lovely, we have delivered more jobs, safer more vibrant neighborhoods and better schools,” Scott said in a press release. “Now, Lovely and I are reforming the police, protecting our families and ensuring equity for everyone. I still believe in Mayor Warren! That’s why I’m asking all of Rochester to join me in voting for Lovely for Mayor!”
“I’m proud to have the support of President Loretta Scott. She truly has been a trailblazer and leader in our community for decades,” Warren said in a press release. “As our City’s first Black woman to serve as a department head in our government to her decades of leadership fighting to lift people up and deliver change. President Scott has gotten it done for Rochester! And, I’m proud to have been her partner. I am grateful that she still believes in me and our City and I know that together we will be successful, not just on Election Day but far into the future.”
Warren is running for re-election against her Democratic challenger, and current City Councilmember Malik Evans. Scott announced earlier this year that she would not be seeking re-election.
The primary election will take place Tuesday June 22, 2021. Early voting is underway in Monroe County:
Early voting dates and times:
- Saturday, June 12th — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Sunday, June 13th — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Monday, June 14th — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, June 15th — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wednesday, June 16th — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thursday, June 17th — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday, June 18th — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, June 19th — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Sunday, June 20th — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Early Voting locations:
- David F. Gantt Community Center — 700 North St, Rochester, NY 14605
- Boys & Girls Club — 500 Genesee St, Rochester, NY 14611
- Sibley Square — 250 E Main St, Rochester, NY 14604
- Edgerton Recreation Center — 41 Backus St, Rochester, NY 14608
- Norton Village Recreation Center — 350 Waring Rd, Rochester, NY 14609
- SUNY Empire State College — 680 Westfall Rd, Rochester, NY 14620
- Town of Chili Senior Center — 3235 Chili Ave, Rochester, NY 14624
- North Greece Road Church of Christ — 1039 N Greece Rd, Rochester, NY 14626
- Henrietta Public Library — 625 Calkins Rd, Rochester, NY 14623
- Irondequoit Public Library — 1290 Titus Ave, Rochester, NY 14617
- PCC Community Room — 1985 Baird Rd, Penfield, NY 14526
- Perinton Square Mall — 6720 Pittsford Palmyra Rd, Fairport, NY 14450
- Sweden Clarkson Community Center — 4927 Lake Rd, Brockport, NY 14420
- Webster Library — 980 Ridge Rd, Webster, NY 14580