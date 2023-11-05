ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sunday was the last day for early voting and voters at the Empire State College early voting poll site were rushing to cast their ballot.

This election is an important one, since voters in Monroe County will decide on the offices of County Executive, District Attorney, County Legislators, along with State Supreme Court Justice and Family Court Judges.

Rochester residents will vote on City Council, School Board, and City Court Judges, while most other towns in the county will vote for Supervisor, Town Board, Town Clerk, and other offices.

But the anticipated decision is for county executive. Democratic incumbent Adam Bello was first elected in 2019, which means that most of his term was spent dealing with Covid 19. His Republican opponent, Mark Assini is the former town supervisor of Gates.

“For the convenience,” said Judith Davis, an early voter. “It’s easier to just come out on the weekend than to try to make time, you know, during the week.”

Many echoes that sentiment. “I have a very busy day on Tuesday, and I don’t think I’ll get to the polls on time,” said Karen, an early voter.

Convenience is the name of the game, but there’s also the importance of civic duty.

“We work, we have kids, so I think it’s increasing democracy,” said Katie Rizzone, an early voter. “I think we should all have election day off. It should be a national holiday so that people can participate and represent their different community.

In addition to early voting there are more ways to fulfill your civic duty. Around 300 at the Empire State College site have signed up to be poll workers next year. Compensated at $15 an hour, poll workers help run the voting process.

“We need poll workers because this is a presidential election year coming up and Monroe county has a very high voter turnout for presidential elections,” said Bob Palmer, election inspector.

Early voting may have ended today but remember the big day to cast your ballot is on Tuesday, November 7.