Republican state legislator proposes change in New York’s winner-take-all electoral college policy

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Earlier this week New York state electoral college meeting awarded all 29 of the state’s electoral college votes to President-elect Joe Biden.

A Republican state lawmaker says the state should change its winner-take-all policy.

New York State Sen. Joseph Griffo (R-47) proposed legislation Wednesday that would allocate the state’s electoral college votes proportionally by congressional districts, similar to what is done in Nebraska and Maine.

Sen. Griffo says this change would ensure that presidential candidates no longer take the residents of the state for granted during a general election.

“Unfortunately, New York is either ignored or taken for granted as the candidates instead fight over the few winner-take-all battleground states that historically have decided who is elected president,” Sen. Griffo said. “This legislation will make New York a relevant and potential battleground state due to its electoral college numbers and will empower all New Yorkers by making their vote for president more significant.”

Additionally, Sen Griffo adds that no mechanism currently exists that would prevent an electoral college elector from voting for a candidate who did not win the state’s popular vote. Sen. Griffo says his legislation would change that by creating a faithful elector clause that would prevent electoral college voters from assigning their votes in contrast to the voters of the district they represent.