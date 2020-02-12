Republican Assemblyman Peter Lawrence not running for re-election

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Assemblyman Peter Lawrence (R-134) announced Wednesday that he will not run for re-election this year.

“For 43 years I have proudly served our community, both in law enforcement and as a State Assemblyman,” Lawrence said. “I have truly enjoyed working to better the community that I love and call home. But now I feel the time is right for someone with new ideas to serve the people. As I finish my term this year, I am looking forward to the opportunity do some travelling and spending more time with my wife.”

Lawrence has represented the 134th district, which consists Greece, Ogden, and Parma, since being first elected in 2014. Prior to his stint in the state legislature, Lawrence spent nearly 29 years with New York State Police.

Lawrence’s announcement is just the latest in a string of local state legislators to say they will not be running in 2020.

In December, New York State Sen. Rich Funke (R-55) said he wouldn’t run. One week before that, State Sen. Joe Robach (R-56) also announced he wouldn’t be running.

Rochester’s delegation in Albany won’t just look different for Republicans, but the Democrats will be sending new candidates into November’s general election as well.

Last week, longtime Assemblyman David Gantt (D-137) he wouldn’t be running for re-election.

Additionally, Assemblymember Jamie Romeo (D-136) will leave her seat open as she was recently appointed to fill the Monroe County Clerk position. She will run for that position in the general election too.

In the 138 district, Assemblyman Harry Bronson faces a challenger in Alex Yudelson. It’s expected to be a closely contested primary too, after Yudelson narrowly edged out the incumbent to get the Monroe County Democratic Committee’s endorsement.