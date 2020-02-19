Republican announces run for Kolb’s seat

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Republican candidate has entered the race for New York’s 131st assembly district.

Republican Jeff Shipley announced his candidacy on Tuesday. He is the president and CEO of the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce and he currently running for the seat currently held by outgoing Republican Assemblyman Brian Kolb.

Kolb stepped down as minority leader after being charged with driving while intoxicated on New Years Eve. He is not running for reelection.

Kolb reflected on his career this week in an exclusive interview with News 8 WROC.