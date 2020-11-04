Rep. Morelle defeats Republican George Mitris in NY-25 Congressional race

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Democratic incumbent Rep. Joe Morelle defeated Republican challenger George Mitris in the race for the NY-25 Congressional district.

Morelle was declared the winner by the Associated Press Wednesday afternoon.

After Election Day, Morelle held a 53-45 lead over Mitris, with absentees still to be counted.

Monroe County Board of Elections officials reported that 47,675 registered Democrats in the county submitted absentee ballots, compared to 20,489 for registered county Republicans.

Morelle is a lifelong resident of the Rochester area, and succeeded the late Rep. Louise Slaughter following her death in 2018.

Prior to being elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, Morelle previously served in the New York State Assembly, where he was Majority Leader from 2013-2018, and in the Monroe County Legislature.