ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Due to the extremely narrow gap separating candidates in the town board races for both Penfield and Pittsford, the Monroe County Board of Elections conducted a recount in both races.

That recount wrapped up Thursday and the results secured the wins for the Democrats in both towns.

Penfield town council candidate Kevin Berry, a Democrat, ended up with 5,098 votes to Republican AJ Hetske’s 5,073.

Before Friday there was only a one vote difference between the two.

Linda Teglash, a Democrat, claimed the other Penfield council seat on the ballot.

In the race for the second Pittsford town council seat on the ballot Naveen Havannavar, a Democrat, collected 4,266 votes beating incumbent Republican Kate Bohne Munzinger, whose total came to 4,233.

Like Penfield, two council seats were on the ballot in Pittsford this year and Cathy Koshykar, a Democrat, has won the other seat, which transfers control of the council from Republicans to Democrats.