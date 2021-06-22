Rachel Barnhart defeats Wanda Ridgeway in primary for Monroe County Legislature 21

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Incumbent Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart has defeated challenger Wanda Ridgeway in the Democratic primary for the Monroe County Legislature’s 21st district.

News 8 WROC called the race for Burgess who had 63% of the vote as of 10:21p.m. Tuesday.

Barnhart represents the 21st District in the City of Rochester, which covers Beechwood, Homestead Heights, Triangle, Nirth Winton Village, Neighborhood of the Arts, Culver-University-East, ACE/EMMA, and Northland-Lyceum.

She is a lifelong city resident who grew up in the Maplewood Neighborhood and graduated from Marshall High School. She went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in communication from Cornell University and an Executive Master Degree in Public Administration from the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University.

Barnhart spent 18 years as a TV journalist before branching into politics and public relations work.

