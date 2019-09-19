Rachel Barnhart appointed to Monroe County Legislature

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Democratic Party’s 21st Legislature District Committee voted unanimously Wednesday night to appoint Rachel Barnhart to to the county legislature.

Barnhart, who won the Democratic Primary for the seat in June, will fill the term of Mark Muoio, who recently resigned from the county legislature. The term runs through 2019 and Barnhart is expected to take office within the week.

I’m honored & humbled to have the support of the Democratic committee, which voted tonight, to fill out the remaining term, running through end of 2019, for the vacated LD21 county legislature seat. I won a primary for term that begins in Jan. GOP not running anyone in Nov. #ROC — Rachel Barnhart (@rachbarnhart) September 18, 2019

“I am honored and humbled to have received the support of voters and the 21st District Committee. I can’t wait to get to work,” Barnhart said.

Barnhart is likely to maintain the seat after the general election in November as there is no Republican candidate running. Victor Sanchez, who lost the primary to Barnhart in June, is running on a third party line for the Working Families Party, but he has said publicly that he is not campaigning.