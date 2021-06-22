Race for Rochester mayor: All eyes on Lovely Warren vs. Malik Evans on Primary Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The race for Rochester mayor is taking center stage Tuesday for the local primary elections.

It’s incumbent mayor Lovely Warren vs. City Councilmember Malik Evans in the Democratic primary. As of June 1, Rochester had 71,442 registered Democratic voters, compared to 10,376 registered Republican voters — so the winner of Tuesday’s mayoral primary will be the prohibitive favorite heading into November’s general election.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, 14,402 votes had been cast at polling sites in Monroe County, according to the Board of Elections.

Additionally, 5,142 voters took part in early voting, and 2,495 voters submitted absentee ballots, according to BOE officials. Polls close at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Warren has been campaigning for re-election amid ongoing controversies, including City Hall’s handling of Daniel Prude’s death, her indictment on campaign finance violations, and her husband’s recent arrest on drugs and weapon charges.

The incumbent mayor has been campaigning on a platform of creating jobs, developing safer and more vibrant neighborhoods, focusing on better educational opportunities, equity, fairness, and more.

Warren was sworn in to the office in January 2014, and was re-elected in 2017. Prior to being mayor, Warren served on Rochester City Council from 2007 through 2013, and was elected as Council President in 2010, becoming the youngest person to hold that position in the Council’s history. Warren was the first female, and youngest Rochester mayor in modern times. She was born and raised in the city’s 19th Ward Neighborhood.

Evans has campaigned on reducing city crime with youth-work initiatives, cracking down on guns coming into Rochester, a proposed Senior Stability Fund to aid Rochester’s elderly, with a focus on ensuring trust and transparency at City Hall.

Evans was elected to City Council in 2017, and was previously elected to the Rochester Board of Education in 2003 where he would serve as Board President from 2008-2013. Prior to the Board of education, Evans served as a Legislative Aide to City Council from 2000-2002. As a teen, Evans attended Wilson Magnet High School in Rochester.

