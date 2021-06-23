Race for Monroe County Legislature’s 24th district will come down to absentees

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — While most of Tuesday’s primary election races were decided by early voting and polling site totals, at least one local race will come down to the absentee count.

Rajesh Barnabas currently leads Albert Blankley by just 22 votes (1,436-1,414) in the Democratic primary for the Monroe County Legislature’s 24th District seat.

According to Monroe County Board of Elections officials, absentees won’t be counted until next week:

“Consistent with NYS Election Law 9-209, valid Absentee and Affidavit ballots will be counted beginning Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 9:AM and continue daily with a minimum of eight (8) teams until all ballots are canvassed. Candidates and their representatives will be present to observe this process as well. This will take place at our Training Service Center located at 2595 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Road.”

A Barnabas victory would mean yet another win for The People’s Slate, a local political faction that saw Stanley Martin and Kim Smith win Rochester City Council at-large primary races, as well as a win by Mercedes Vazquez Simmons for the Monroe County Legislature’s 22nd District seat.