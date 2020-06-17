Primary voter guide: All the races and candidates for the June 23rd elections

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Primary day is almost here, June 23rd. In case you haven’t already voted by mail, we wanted to put together this guide for you to see who you can vote for during this year’s primary elections.
We have this list sorted by county, and then by position, then party, then candidates. We’re covering Monroe, Ontario, Wayne, Livingston Orleans, Genesee, and, Wyoming counties.
We’re starting the special election in the 27th Assembly District to fill out the remainder of Chris Collin’s term, after he was sentenced to 26 months for his conviction on conspiracy to commit securities fraud and lying to the FBI in January. A majority of counties in the area are voting in this election.
And you’ll find the Democratic Presidential Primary at the end of the list.
As a result of physical distancing concerns, absentee ballots are coming in at a much higher rate they usually would. The second ballot from the special election also adds another envelope, so full results from the primaries might not be official until July 3rd.
Special Election and Primary for the 27th Assembly District
These are the candidates vying to finish Collins’ term:
Democrat & Working Families
Republican & Independence
Green
Libertarian
And these are the NY-27 candidates competing in the primary to appear on November’s ballot:
Republican
- Stefan I. Mychajliw
- Beth Parlato
- Chris Jacobs
Libertarian
- Nicholas P. Phelps
- Duane J. Whitmer
Monroe County
State Senator – 25th Congressional District
Democrat
State Senator for the 56th District
Democrat
Member of Assembly – 134th District
Democrat
Member of Assembly – 136th District
Democrat
Member of Assembly – 137th District
Democrat
- Ernest Flagler
- Demond L. Meeks (watch our interview with Meeks here)
- Ann C. Lewis
- Silvano D. Orsi (watch our interview with Orsi here)
Member of Assembly – 138th District (watch our debate coverage here)
Democrat
County Court Judge
Working Families/ Libertarian/ Independence/ SAM
Surrogate Court Judge
Working Families/ Libertarian/ Independence/ SAM
County Clerk (watch out debate coverage here)
Democrat
Pittsford Town Justice
Democrat
Libertarian/Independence
- Michael T. Ansaldi
- Michael J. Nolan
- Robert M. Shaddock
Rush Member of Council
Republican
State Committee 138th District Female AD
Democrat
- Lovely Warren
- Kathleen M. Iannone
State Committee 138th District Male AD
Democrat
State Committee 7th JD Female
SAM
- Michaela J. Simpson
- Joan M. Aiello
Orleans County
County Clerk
Republican
Murray District 5 – Member of County Committee
Republican
- Lynn J. Wood
- Cynthia L. Oliver
- Ronald A. Vendetti
Murray District 3 – Member of County Committee
Republican
- Kathleen M. Case
- Anthony J. Peone
- Kem J. Neale
Murray District 6 – Member of County Committee
Republican
- Kellie L. Gregoire
- Robert Miller
- Adam R. Moore
Ridgeway District 2 – Member of County Committee
Republican
- Virginia Nicholson
- David M. Stalker
- Ayesha Kreutz
Member of State Committee – 8th Judicial District
Libertarian
Member of Assembly – 139th District
Independence
- Bryce Kelly
- Carol A. Sheehan
Delegates to the 8th Judicial District – 144th Assembly District
Independence
- D.R. Schultz Bubar
- Adam R. Norris
Alternate Delegates for Delegates to the 8th Judicial District – 144th Assembly District
Independence
- Brian Michael
- David Haylett, Jr.
Genesee County
State Senator – 61st Congressional District
Democrat
Pavilion – Town Highway Supervisor
Republican
- Todd T. Hackett
- James D. Cleveland
Member of State Committee – 8th Judicial District
Libertarian
State Senator – 6th Congressional District
Independence
- Andrew J. Gruszka
- Edward A. Rath
Delegates to the 8th Judicial District Convention
Independence
- Bryce Kelly
- Carol Sheehan
Wayne County
Member of State Committee – 7th Judicial District
SAM
- Michaela J. Simpson
- Joan M. Aiello
Federal Congressional Representative – 24th District
Democrat
- Francis Conole
- Dana Balter
Member of State Committee – 24th Congressional District (vote for 12)
Conservative
- James F. Quinn, Jr.
- Charles R. Mancabell
- Glenn A. Harding
- Patricia Zangari
- Bernard Ment
- Michael J. Garlock
- David A. Pappert
- Gregory S. Rigby
- Richard Gagliardi
- Robert Gallaher
- Ronald K. Greenleaf
- H. Leonard Schick
- Michael R. Hunter
- Paul B. Bertan
- Robert G. Graham
Wyoming County
Judicial Delegate
Independence
- Faye S. Simmeth
- Brigid M. Maloney
Alternate Judicial Delegate
Independence
- Dianne E. Emerling
- Kristin K. Cameron
State Committee for Libertarian Party
Town of Bennington Justice
Democrat and Republican
- James Wawrzyniak
- Lani Brandon
Democratic Delegate to the Democratic National Convention
Livingston County
Member of State Committee – 7th Judicial District
SAM
- Michaela J. Simpson
- Joan M. Aiello
Avon Village Mayor
Democrat
- Thomas Freeman
Avon Village Trustee
Republican
- William H. Zanr
- Patrick J. McCormick
Caledonia Village Justice
Republican
- Mark P. Riggl
Caledonia Village Trustee
Republican
- Dorothy Grant-Fletcher
- Gerald O’Donoghue
Geneseo Village Justice
Democrat/ Geneseo Together
- Dave Kleine
Republican/ Geneseo United
- Kathleen F. Houston
Geneseo Village Trustee
Democrat/ Republican
- Eddie Lee
- Katarina Woods
Leceister Village Trustee
Democrat
- Ken Rizzo
- Janet E. Green
Republican
- Thomas Franz
- Daniel Chrisitano
Lima Village Mayor
Republican
- John A. Correll
Lima Village Trustee
Democrat/ Lima Community Advancement
- David M. Cabrera
- Eric T. Baker
Republican
- Joshua P. Petraitis
- John P. Skiptunas
Nunda Village Justice
Democrat
- Ala Calhoun
Republican
- Emily E. Souter
Nunda Village Trustee
Democrat
- Bob Cob
Republican
- Donald Wilcox
- Melvin W. Allen
Ontario County
Member of State Committee – 7th Judicial District
SAM
- Michaela J. Simpson
- Joan M. Aiello
Member of Assembly – 131st District
Republican
Seneca Town Clerk
Republican
- Susan Campbell
- Haley Eagley
Member of Committee District 6 – Phelps
Republican
- Wayne Buisch
- Terry Featherlu
Member of Committee District 4 – Phelps
Republican
- James Mattoon
- John Duschesneau
Delegates to National Convention – 23rd Congressional District (Geneva Ward)
Democrat
- Hilda T. Lando
- Shawn D. Hogan
- Majorie T. Lawlor
- Samuel J. Nasca
- Barbara M. Banko
- Joseph R. Welch
- Emiyl Adams
- Deborah Lynch
- Maribel Tineo
- Donald Bazley
- Stephen Carpineta
- Ryan McHugh
- Amanda H. Cronin
- William H. Westlake
- Dora F. Leland
- Adam S. Plasecki
- Maura R. O’Neill
- Liam Okane
- Sarah Schnabel
- Seamus Wagner-McMahon
- Brianna O’Neill
- Shaaheen Peyvan
- Katherine Potter
- Patrick Montross
Delegates to National Convention – 27th Congressional District (Town of Bristol)
Democrat
Early voting in Monroe County
Locations for Early Voting in Monroe County in 2020:
- City of Rochester Recreation Bureau – 57 St. Paul St., 2nd Floor, Rochester, NY 14604
- David F. Gantt Community Center – 700 North St., Rochester, NY 14605
- Arnett Branch Library – 310 Arnett Blvd., Rochester, NY 14619
- City of Rochester Water Department – 10 Felix St., Rochester, NY 14608
- SUNY Empire State College – 680 Westfall Rd., Rochester, NY 14620
- North Greece Road Church of Christ – 1039 N. Greece Rd., Rochester, NY 14626
- Marketplace Mall, North Entrance – 1 Miracle Mile Dr., Rochester, NY 14623
- Irondequoit Public Library – 1290 Titus Ave., Rochester, NY 14617
- Dolomite Lodge at Veterans Memorial Park – 1628 Jackson Rd., Penfield, NY 14526
- Perinton Square Mall – 6720 Pittsford Palmyra Rd., Fairport, NY 14450
- Lodge at Sweden Town Park – 4761 Redman Rd., Brockport, NY 14420
- Webster Recreation Center – 1350 Chiyoda Dr., Webster, NY 14580
Dates for Early Voting in Monroe County in 2020:
- Saturday, June 13 — 9:00 am-3:00 pm
- Sunday, June 14 — 10:00 am-6:00 pm
- Monday, June 15 — 9:00 am-6:00 pm
- Tuesday, June 16 — 11:00 am-8:00 pm
- Wednesday, June 17 — 9:00 am-6:00 pm
- Thursday, June 18 — 11:00 am-8:00 pm
- Friday, June 19 — 9:00 am-6:00 pm
- Saturday, June 20 — 9:00 am-3:00 pm
- Sunday, June 21 — 9:00 am-2:00 pm