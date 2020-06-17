Live Now
Gov. Cuomo’s daily briefing as New York state continues to reopen
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Primary voter guide: All the races and candidates for the June 23rd elections

Your Local Election HQ

by: , WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Primary day is almost here, June 23rd. In case you haven’t already voted by mail, we wanted to put together this guide for you to see who you can vote for during this year’s primary elections.

We have this list sorted by county, and then by position, then party, then candidates. We’re covering Monroe, Ontario, Wayne, Livingston Orleans, Genesee, and, Wyoming counties.

We’re starting the special election in the 27th Assembly District to fill out the remainder of Chris Collin’s term, after he was sentenced to 26 months for his conviction on conspiracy to commit securities fraud and lying to the FBI in January. A majority of counties in the area are voting in this election.

MORE | Locations, times for early voting polling sites in Monroe County

And you’ll find the Democratic Presidential Primary at the end of the list.

As a result of physical distancing concerns, absentee ballots are coming in at a much higher rate they usually would. The second ballot from the special election also adds another envelope, so full results from the primaries might not be official until July 3rd.

Special Election and Primary for the 27th Assembly District

These are the candidates vying to finish Collins’ term:

Democrat & Working Families

Republican & Independence

Green

Libertarian

And these are the NY-27 candidates competing in the primary to appear on November’s ballot:

Republican

Libertarian

Monroe County

State Senator – 25th Congressional District

Democrat

State Senator for the 56th District

Democrat

Member of Assembly – 134th District

Democrat

Member of Assembly – 136th District

Democrat

Member of Assembly – 137th District

Democrat

Member of Assembly – 138th District (watch our debate coverage here)

Democrat

County Court Judge

Working Families/ Libertarian/ Independence/ SAM

Surrogate Court Judge

Working Families/ Libertarian/ Independence/ SAM

County Clerk (watch out debate coverage here)

Democrat

Pittsford Town Justice

Democrat

Libertarian/Independence

  • Michael T. Ansaldi
  • Michael J. Nolan
  • Robert M. Shaddock

Rush Member of Council

Republican

State Committee 138th District Female AD

Democrat

  • Lovely Warren
  • Kathleen M. Iannone

State Committee 138th District Male AD

Democrat

State Committee 7th JD Female

SAM

  • Michaela J. Simpson
  • Joan M. Aiello

Orleans County

County Clerk

Republican

Murray District 5 – Member of County Committee 

Republican

  • Lynn J. Wood
  • Cynthia L. Oliver
  • Ronald A. Vendetti

Murray District 3 – Member of County Committee

Republican

  • Kathleen M. Case 
  • Anthony J. Peone 
  • Kem J. Neale 

Murray District 6 – Member of County Committee

Republican

  • Kellie L. Gregoire 
  • Robert Miller 
  • Adam R. Moore 

Ridgeway District 2 – Member of County Committee

Republican

  • Virginia Nicholson
  • David M. Stalker
  • Ayesha Kreutz

Member of State Committee – 8th Judicial District

Libertarian

  • Peyton D. Kunselman
  • Francis Law
  • Nicholas P. Phelps, Jr.
  • Charles J. Flynn
  • Leonard E. Morlock
  • Andrew M. Kolstes
  • Mark E. Polwora
  • F. Patrick Mahoney, Jr.
  • Kathleen M. Ligamarri
  • Scott P. Flynn
  • Gerritt R. Cain
  • Tara L. Sorlvano
  • Adam R. Allen
  • Bryan D. Owozarzak
  • Duane J. Whitmer
  • Erin M. Belcher

Member of Assembly – 139th District

Independence

  • Bryce Kelly
  • Carol A. Sheehan

Delegates to the 8th Judicial District – 144th Assembly District

Independence

  • D.R. Schultz Bubar
  • Adam R. Norris

Alternate Delegates for Delegates to the 8th Judicial District – 144th Assembly District

Independence

  • Brian Michael
  • David Haylett, Jr.

Genesee County

State Senator – 61st Congressional District

Democrat

Pavilion – Town Highway Supervisor

Republican

  • Todd T. Hackett
  • James D. Cleveland

Member of State Committee – 8th Judicial District

Libertarian

  • Peyton D. Kunselman
  • Francis Law
  • Nicholas P. Phelps, Jr.
  • Charles J. Flynn
  • Leonard E. Morlock
  • Andrew M. Kolstes
  • Mark E. Polwora
  • F. Patrick Mahoney, Jr.
  • Kathleen M. Ligamarri
  • Scott P. Flynn
  • Gerritt R. Cain
  • Tara L. Sorlvano
  • Adam R. Allen
  • Bryan D. Owozarzak
  • Duane J. Whitmer
  • Erin M. Belcher

State Senator – 6th Congressional District

Independence

  • Andrew J. Gruszka
  • Edward A. Rath

Delegates to the 8th Judicial District Convention

Independence

  • Bryce Kelly
  • Carol Sheehan

Wayne County

Member of State Committee – 7th Judicial District

SAM

  • Michaela J. Simpson
  • Joan M. Aiello

Federal Congressional Representative – 24th District

Democrat

  • Francis Conole
  • Dana Balter

Member of State Committee – 24th Congressional District (vote for 12)

Conservative

  • James F. Quinn, Jr.
  • Charles R. Mancabell
  • Glenn A. Harding
  • Patricia Zangari
  • Bernard Ment
  • Michael J. Garlock
  • David A. Pappert
  • Gregory S. Rigby
  • Richard Gagliardi
  • Robert Gallaher
  • Ronald K. Greenleaf
  • H. Leonard Schick
  • Michael R. Hunter
  • Paul B. Bertan
  • Robert G. Graham

Wyoming County

Judicial Delegate

Independence

  • Faye S. Simmeth 
  • Brigid M. Maloney 

Alternate Judicial Delegate

Independence

  • Dianne E. Emerling 
  • Kristin K. Cameron 

State Committee for Libertarian Party 

  • Peyton D. Kunselman
  • Francis Law
  • Nicholas P. Phelps, Jr.
  • Charles J. Flynn
  • Leonard E. Morlock
  • Andrew M. Kolstes
  • Mark E. Polwora
  • F. Patrick Mahoney, Jr.
  • Kathleen M. Ligamarri
  • Scott P. Flynn
  • Gerritt R. Cain
  • Tara L. Sorlvano
  • Adam R. Allen

Town of Bennington Justice 

Democrat and Republican

  • James Wawrzyniak
  • Lani Brandon

Democratic Delegate to the Democratic National Convention 

  • Margaret A Murphy 
  • Terrence L Melvin
  • Jacalyn F Whiting 
  • Bradley T Felton 
  • Jeanne M Crane 
  • Craig R Bucki 
  • Anne Elizabeth Carr 
  • Ryder Littlejohn 
  • Wendy Mitchell 
  • Jerome T Janik 
  • Deborah Yeomans 
  • Zachary Van Den Bosch 
  • Cynthia M AppletoN 
  • Patrick B Burke 
  • Kara M Kane 
  • Luke E Wochensky 
  • Jessica A Schuster 
  • Matthew J Kibler 
  • Matthew Chapman 
  • Courtenay Sharpe 
  • Kailen Bittner 
  • Jean Marie Gunner 
  • Michael Menard 
  • Yvona Nestorowicz 

Livingston County

Member of State Committee – 7th Judicial District

SAM

  • Michaela J. Simpson
  • Joan M. Aiello

Avon Village Mayor

Democrat

  • Thomas Freeman

Avon Village Trustee

Republican

  • William H. Zanr
  • Patrick J. McCormick

Caledonia Village Justice

Republican

  • Mark P. Riggl

Caledonia Village Trustee

Republican

  • Dorothy Grant-Fletcher
  • Gerald O’Donoghue

Geneseo Village Justice

Democrat/ Geneseo Together

  • Dave Kleine

Republican/ Geneseo United

  • Kathleen F. Houston

Geneseo Village Trustee

Democrat/ Republican

  • Eddie Lee
  • Katarina Woods

Leceister Village Trustee

Democrat

  • Ken Rizzo
  • Janet E. Green

Republican

  • Thomas Franz
  • Daniel Chrisitano

Lima Village Mayor

Republican

  • John A. Correll

Lima Village Trustee

Democrat/ Lima Community Advancement

  • David M. Cabrera
  • Eric T. Baker

Republican

  • Joshua P. Petraitis
  • John P. Skiptunas

Nunda Village Justice

Democrat

  • Ala Calhoun

Republican

  • Emily E. Souter

Nunda Village Trustee

Democrat

  • Bob Cob

Republican

  • Donald Wilcox
  • Melvin W. Allen

Ontario County

Member of State Committee – 7th Judicial District

SAM

  • Michaela J. Simpson
  • Joan M. Aiello

Member of Assembly – 131st District

Republican

Seneca Town Clerk

Republican

  • Susan Campbell
  • Haley Eagley

Member of Committee District 6 – Phelps

Republican

  • Wayne Buisch
  • Terry Featherlu

Member of Committee District 4 – Phelps

Republican

  • James Mattoon
  • John Duschesneau

Delegates to National Convention – 23rd Congressional District (Geneva Ward)

Democrat

  • Hilda T. Lando
  • Shawn D. Hogan
  • Majorie T. Lawlor
  • Samuel J. Nasca
  • Barbara M. Banko
  • Joseph R. Welch
  • Emiyl Adams
  • Deborah Lynch
  • Maribel Tineo
  • Donald Bazley
  • Stephen Carpineta
  • Ryan McHugh
  • Amanda H. Cronin
  • William H. Westlake
  • Dora F. Leland
  • Adam S. Plasecki
  • Maura R. O’Neill
  • Liam Okane
  • Sarah Schnabel
  • Seamus Wagner-McMahon
  • Brianna O’Neill
  • Shaaheen Peyvan
  • Katherine Potter
  • Patrick Montross

Delegates to National Convention – 27th Congressional District (Town of Bristol)

Democrat

  • Margaret A. Murphy
  • Terrence L. Melvin
  • Jacalyn F. Whiting
  • Bradley T. Felton
  • Jeanne M. Crane
  • Craig R. Bucki
  • Anne Elizabeth Car
  • Ryder Littlejohn
  • Wendy Mitchell
  • Jerome T. Janik
  • Deborah Yeomans
  • Zachary Van Den Bosch
  • Cynthia M. Appleton
  • Patrick B. Burka
  • Kara M. Kane
  • Luke E. Wochensky
  • Jessica A. Schuster
  • Matthew J. Kibler
  • Matthew Chapman
  • Courtney Sharpe
  • Kailen Bittner
  • Jean Marie Gunner
  • Michae Menard
  • Yvona Nestorowicz

Early voting in Monroe County

Locations for Early Voting in Monroe County in 2020:

  • City of Rochester Recreation Bureau – 57 St. Paul St., 2nd Floor, Rochester, NY 14604
  • David F. Gantt Community Center – 700 North St., Rochester, NY 14605
  • Arnett Branch Library – 310 Arnett Blvd., Rochester, NY 14619
  • City of Rochester Water Department – 10 Felix St., Rochester, NY 14608
  • SUNY Empire State College – 680 Westfall Rd., Rochester, NY 14620
  • North Greece Road Church of Christ – 1039 N. Greece Rd., Rochester, NY 14626
  • Marketplace Mall, North Entrance – 1 Miracle Mile Dr., Rochester, NY 14623
  • Irondequoit Public Library – 1290 Titus Ave., Rochester, NY 14617
  • Dolomite Lodge at Veterans Memorial Park – 1628 Jackson Rd., Penfield, NY 14526
  • Perinton Square Mall – 6720 Pittsford Palmyra Rd., Fairport, NY 14450
  • Lodge at Sweden Town Park – 4761 Redman Rd., Brockport, NY 14420
  • Webster Recreation Center – 1350 Chiyoda Dr., Webster, NY 14580

Dates for Early Voting in Monroe County in 2020:

  • Saturday, June 13 — 9:00 am-3:00 pm
  • Sunday, June 14 — 10:00 am-6:00 pm
  • Monday, June 15 — 9:00 am-6:00 pm
  • Tuesday, June 16 — 11:00 am-8:00 pm
  • Wednesday, June 17 — 9:00 am-6:00 pm
  • Thursday, June 18 — 11:00 am-8:00 pm
  • Friday, June 19 — 9:00 am-6:00 pm
  • Saturday, June 20 — 9:00 am-3:00 pm
  • Sunday, June 21 — 9:00 am-2:00 pm 

Primary debates on News 8:

NYS Assembly 138: Bronson vs. Yudelson

NYS Senate 56: Cooney, Rosario-Escher & Traywick 

Monroe County Clerk: Romeo vs. Boutte

NY-27 Special Congressional Election: McMurray vs. Jacobs

NY-24 Congressional Democratic Primary: Conole vs. Balter

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss