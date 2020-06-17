Primary voter guide: All the races and candidates for the June 23rd elections

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Primary day is almost here, June 23rd. In case you haven’t already voted by mail, we wanted to put together this guide for you to see who you can vote for during this year’s primary elections.

We have this list sorted by county, and then by position, then party, then candidates. We’re covering Monroe, Ontario, Wayne, Livingston Orleans, Genesee, and, Wyoming counties.

We’re starting the special election in the 27th Assembly District to fill out the remainder of Chris Collin’s term, after he was sentenced to 26 months for his conviction on conspiracy to commit securities fraud and lying to the FBI in January. A majority of counties in the area are voting in this election.

And you’ll find the Democratic Presidential Primary at the end of the list.

As a result of physical distancing concerns, absentee ballots are coming in at a much higher rate they usually would. The second ballot from the special election also adds another envelope, so full results from the primaries might not be official until July 3rd.

Special Election and Primary for the 27th Assembly District

These are the candidates vying to finish Collins’ term:

Democrat & Working Families

Republican & Independence

Green

Libertarian

And these are the NY-27 candidates competing in the primary to appear on November’s ballot:

Republican

Libertarian

Nicholas P. Phelps

Duane J. Whitmer

Monroe County

State Senator – 25th Congressional District

Democrat

State Senator for the 56th District

Democrat

Member of Assembly – 134th District

Democrat

Member of Assembly – 136th District

Democrat

Member of Assembly – 137th District

Democrat

Member of Assembly – 138th District (watch our debate coverage here)

Democrat

County Court Judge

Working Families/ Libertarian/ Independence/ SAM

Surrogate Court Judge

Working Families/ Libertarian/ Independence/ SAM

County Clerk (watch out debate coverage here)

Democrat

Pittsford Town Justice

Democrat

Libertarian/Independence

Michael T. Ansaldi

Michael J. Nolan

Robert M. Shaddock

Rush Member of Council

Republican

State Committee 138th District Female AD

Democrat

Lovely Warren

Kathleen M. Iannone

State Committee 138th District Male AD

Democrat

State Committee 7th JD Female

SAM

Michaela J. Simpson

Joan M. Aiello

Orleans County

County Clerk

Republican

Murray District 5 – Member of County Committee

Republican

Lynn J. Wood

Cynthia L. Oliver

Ronald A. Vendetti

Murray District 3 – Member of County Committee

Republican

Kathleen M. Case

Anthony J. Peone

Kem J. Neale

Murray District 6 – Member of County Committee

Republican

Kellie L. Gregoire

Robert Miller

Adam R. Moore

Ridgeway District 2 – Member of County Committee

Republican

Virginia Nicholson

David M. Stalker

Ayesha Kreutz

Member of State Committee – 8th Judicial District

Libertarian

Peyton D. Kunselman

Francis Law

Nicholas P. Phelps, Jr.

Charles J. Flynn

Leonard E. Morlock

Andrew M. Kolstes

Mark E. Polwora

F. Patrick Mahoney, Jr.

Kathleen M. Ligamarri

Scott P. Flynn

Gerritt R. Cain

Tara L. Sorlvano

Adam R. Allen

Bryan D. Owozarzak

Duane J. Whitmer

Erin M. Belcher

Member of Assembly – 139th District

Independence

Bryce Kelly

Carol A. Sheehan

Delegates to the 8th Judicial District – 144th Assembly District

Independence

D.R. Schultz Bubar

Adam R. Norris

Alternate Delegates for Delegates to the 8th Judicial District – 144th Assembly District

Independence

Brian Michael

David Haylett, Jr.

Genesee County

State Senator – 61st Congressional District

Democrat

Pavilion – Town Highway Supervisor

Republican

Todd T. Hackett

James D. Cleveland

Member of State Committee – 8th Judicial District

Libertarian

Peyton D. Kunselman

Francis Law

Nicholas P. Phelps, Jr.

Charles J. Flynn

Leonard E. Morlock

Andrew M. Kolstes

Mark E. Polwora

F. Patrick Mahoney, Jr.

Kathleen M. Ligamarri

Scott P. Flynn

Gerritt R. Cain

Tara L. Sorlvano

Adam R. Allen

Bryan D. Owozarzak

Duane J. Whitmer

Erin M. Belcher

State Senator – 6th Congressional District

Independence

Andrew J. Gruszka

Edward A. Rath

Delegates to the 8th Judicial District Convention

Independence

Bryce Kelly

Carol Sheehan

Wayne County

Member of State Committee – 7th Judicial District

SAM

Michaela J. Simpson

Joan M. Aiello

Federal Congressional Representative – 24th District

Democrat

Francis Conole

Dana Balter

Member of State Committee – 24th Congressional District (vote for 12)

Conservative

James F. Quinn, Jr.

Charles R. Mancabell

Glenn A. Harding

Patricia Zangari

Bernard Ment

Michael J. Garlock

David A. Pappert

Gregory S. Rigby

Richard Gagliardi

Robert Gallaher

Ronald K. Greenleaf

H. Leonard Schick

Michael R. Hunter

Paul B. Bertan

Robert G. Graham

Wyoming County

Judicial Delegate

Independence

Faye S. Simmeth

Brigid M. Maloney

Alternate Judicial Delegate

Independence

Dianne E. Emerling

Kristin K. Cameron

State Committee for Libertarian Party

Peyton D. Kunselman

Francis Law

Nicholas P. Phelps, Jr.

Charles J. Flynn

Leonard E. Morlock

Andrew M. Kolstes

Mark E. Polwora

F. Patrick Mahoney, Jr.

Kathleen M. Ligamarri

Scott P. Flynn

Gerritt R. Cain

Tara L. Sorlvano

Adam R. Allen

Town of Bennington Justice

Democrat and Republican

James Wawrzyniak

Lani Brandon

Democratic Delegate to the Democratic National Convention

Margaret A Murphy

Terrence L Melvin

Jacalyn F Whiting

Bradley T Felton

Jeanne M Crane

Craig R Bucki

Anne Elizabeth Carr

Ryder Littlejohn

Wendy Mitchell

Jerome T Janik

Deborah Yeomans

Zachary Van Den Bosch

Cynthia M AppletoN

Patrick B Burke

Kara M Kane

Luke E Wochensky

Jessica A Schuster

Matthew J Kibler

Matthew Chapman

Courtenay Sharpe

Kailen Bittner

Jean Marie Gunner

Michael Menard

Yvona Nestorowicz

Livingston County

Member of State Committee – 7th Judicial District

SAM

Michaela J. Simpson

Joan M. Aiello

Avon Village Mayor

Democrat

Thomas Freeman

Avon Village Trustee

Republican

William H. Zanr

Patrick J. McCormick

Caledonia Village Justice

Republican

Mark P. Riggl

Caledonia Village Trustee

Republican

Dorothy Grant-Fletcher

Gerald O’Donoghue

Geneseo Village Justice

Democrat/ Geneseo Together

Dave Kleine

Republican/ Geneseo United

Kathleen F. Houston

Geneseo Village Trustee

Democrat/ Republican

Eddie Lee

Katarina Woods

Leceister Village Trustee

Democrat

Ken Rizzo

Janet E. Green

Republican

Thomas Franz

Daniel Chrisitano

Lima Village Mayor

Republican

John A. Correll

Lima Village Trustee

Democrat/ Lima Community Advancement

David M. Cabrera

Eric T. Baker

Republican

Joshua P. Petraitis

John P. Skiptunas

Nunda Village Justice

Democrat

Ala Calhoun

Republican

Emily E. Souter

Nunda Village Trustee

Democrat

Bob Cob

Republican

Donald Wilcox

Melvin W. Allen

Ontario County

Member of State Committee – 7th Judicial District

SAM

Michaela J. Simpson

Joan M. Aiello

Member of Assembly – 131st District

Republican

Seneca Town Clerk

Republican

Susan Campbell

Haley Eagley

Member of Committee District 6 – Phelps

Republican

Wayne Buisch

Terry Featherlu

Member of Committee District 4 – Phelps

Republican

James Mattoon

John Duschesneau

Delegates to National Convention – 23rd Congressional District (Geneva Ward)

Democrat

Hilda T. Lando

Shawn D. Hogan

Majorie T. Lawlor

Samuel J. Nasca

Barbara M. Banko

Joseph R. Welch

Emiyl Adams

Deborah Lynch

Maribel Tineo

Donald Bazley

Stephen Carpineta

Ryan McHugh

Amanda H. Cronin

William H. Westlake

Dora F. Leland

Adam S. Plasecki

Maura R. O’Neill

Liam Okane

Sarah Schnabel

Seamus Wagner-McMahon

Brianna O’Neill

Shaaheen Peyvan

Katherine Potter

Patrick Montross

Delegates to National Convention – 27th Congressional District (Town of Bristol)

Democrat

Margaret A. Murphy

Terrence L. Melvin

Jacalyn F. Whiting

Bradley T. Felton

Jeanne M. Crane

Craig R. Bucki

Anne Elizabeth Car

Ryder Littlejohn

Wendy Mitchell

Jerome T. Janik

Deborah Yeomans

Zachary Van Den Bosch

Cynthia M. Appleton

Patrick B. Burka

Kara M. Kane

Luke E. Wochensky

Jessica A. Schuster

Matthew J. Kibler

Matthew Chapman

Courtney Sharpe

Kailen Bittner

Jean Marie Gunner

Michae Menard

Yvona Nestorowicz

Early voting in Monroe County

Locations for Early Voting in Monroe County in 2020:

City of Rochester Recreation Bureau – 57 St. Paul St., 2nd Floor, Rochester, NY 14604

David F. Gantt Community Center – 700 North St., Rochester, NY 14605

Arnett Branch Library – 310 Arnett Blvd., Rochester, NY 14619

City of Rochester Water Department – 10 Felix St., Rochester, NY 14608

SUNY Empire State College – 680 Westfall Rd., Rochester, NY 14620

North Greece Road Church of Christ – 1039 N. Greece Rd., Rochester, NY 14626

Marketplace Mall, North Entrance – 1 Miracle Mile Dr., Rochester, NY 14623

Irondequoit Public Library – 1290 Titus Ave., Rochester, NY 14617

Dolomite Lodge at Veterans Memorial Park – 1628 Jackson Rd., Penfield, NY 14526

Perinton Square Mall – 6720 Pittsford Palmyra Rd., Fairport, NY 14450

Lodge at Sweden Town Park – 4761 Redman Rd., Brockport, NY 14420

Webster Recreation Center – 1350 Chiyoda Dr., Webster, NY 14580

Dates for Early Voting in Monroe County in 2020:

Saturday, June 13 — 9:00 am-3:00 pm

Sunday, June 14 — 10:00 am-6:00 pm

Monday, June 15 — 9:00 am-6:00 pm

Tuesday, June 16 — 11:00 am-8:00 pm

Wednesday, June 17 — 9:00 am-6:00 pm

Thursday, June 18 — 11:00 am-8:00 pm

Friday, June 19 — 9:00 am-6:00 pm

Saturday, June 20 — 9:00 am-3:00 pm

Sunday, June 21 — 9:00 am-2:00 pm

Primary debates on News 8: