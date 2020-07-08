1  of  74
Primary results: Monroe County Board of Elections returns are in

Your Local Election HQ

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Board of Elections released unofficial results for the 2020 primary elections Wednesday, one week after the absentee ballot counting began.

Key race results (winners in bold)

NY-25 Congressional Democratic Primary

Joe Morelle (incumbent)

  • 64.73% of in-person and early voting (17,418)
  • 70.73% of absentee and affidavit ballots (23,714)
  • 68.06% total

Robin Wilt

  • 35.23% of in-person and early voting (9,480)
  • 29.25% of absentee and affidavit ballots (9,806)
  • 31.91% total

Monroe County Clerk Democratic Primary

Jamie Romeo (incumbent)

  • 48.20% of in-person and early voting (12,445)
  • 64.56% of absentee and affidavit ballots (20,982)
  • 57.32% total

Jennifer Boutte

  • 51.73% of in-person and early voting (13,356)
  • 35.39% of absentee and affidavit ballots (11,504)
  • 42.63% total

New York State Assembly 138 Democratic Primary

Harry Bronson (incumbent)

  • 60.23% of in-person and early voting (3,404)
  • 55.12% of absentee and affidavit ballots (3,899)
  • 57.39% total

Alex Yudelson

  • 39.70% of in-person and early voting (2,244)
  • 44.84% of absentee and affidavit ballots (3,172)
  • 42.56% total

New York State Assembly 137 Democratic Primary

Demond Meeks

  • 48.08% of in-person and early voting (3,122)
  • 37.37% of absentee and affidavit ballots (1,398)
  • 44.17% total

Ernest Flagler

  • 34.62% of in-person and early voting (2,248)
  • 31.57% of absentee and affidavit ballots (1,181)
  • 33.51% total

Ann Lewis

  • 14.52% of in-person and early voting (943)
  • 26.78% of absentee and affidavit ballots (1,002)
  • 19% total

Silvano Orsi

  • 2.74% of in-person and early voting (178)
  • 4.28% of absentee and affidavit ballots (160)
  • 3.3% total

New York State Senate 56 Democratic Primary

Jeremy Cooney

  • 44.52% of in-person and early voting (4,087)
  • 62.15% of absentee and affidavit ballots (6,316)
  • 53.78% total

Hilda Enid Rosario Escher

  • 26.48% of in-person and early voting (2,431)
  • 20.95% of absentee and affidavit ballots (2,129)
  • 23.58% total

Sherita Traywick

  • 28.91% of in-person and early voting (4,369)
  • 16.88% of absentee and affidavit ballots (2,654)
  • 22.59% total

New York State Assembly 134 Democratic Primary

Carolyn Carrol

  • 81.01% of in-person and early voting
  • 77.24% of absentee and affidavit ballots

Dylan Dailor

  • 18.95% of in-person and early voting
  • 22.60% of absentee and affidavit ballots

New York State Assembly 136 Democratic Primary

Sarah Clark

  • 64.48% of in-person and early voting
  • 62.61% of absentee and affidavit ballots

Justin Wilcox

  • 29.82% of in-person and early voting
  • 26.35% of absentee and affidavit ballots

Nelson Lopatin

  • 5.58% of in-person and early voting
  • 11% of absentee and affidavit ballots

Monroe County Court Judge

  • Meredith Vacca
    • Working Families Party
      • 62.63% of in-person and early voting
      • 87.50% of absentee and affidavit ballots
    • Libertarian Party
      • 71.83% of in-person and early voting
      • 69.39% of absentee and affidavit ballots
    • Independent Party
      • 67.78% of in-person and early voting
      • 79.78% of absentee and affidavit ballots
  • Derek Harnsberger
    • Working Families Party
      • 34.78% of in-person and early voting
      • 12.5% of absentee and affidavit ballots
    • Libertarian Party
      • 28.17% of in-person and early voting
      • 28.57% of absentee and affidavit ballots
    • Independent Party
      • 31.42% of in-person and early voting
      • 20% of absentee and affidavit ballots

News 8 continues to calculate race results and will reformat them as they are decided. The results were separated by the Monroe County Board of Elections. One results document includes in-person and early voting results, and the other includes absentee ballots and affidavits. The winners are calculated by combining the results below:

Full in-person and early voting results

Full absentee and affidavit ballot results

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

