Primary results: Monroe County Board of Elections returns are in

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Board of Elections released unofficial results for the 2020 primary elections Wednesday, one week after the absentee ballot counting began.
Key race results (winners in bold)
NY-25 Congressional Democratic Primary
Joe Morelle (incumbent)
- 64.73% of in-person and early voting (17,418)
- 70.73% of absentee and affidavit ballots (23,714)
- 68.06% total
Robin Wilt
- 35.23% of in-person and early voting (9,480)
- 29.25% of absentee and affidavit ballots (9,806)
- 31.91% total
Monroe County Clerk Democratic Primary
Jamie Romeo (incumbent)
- 48.20% of in-person and early voting (12,445)
- 64.56% of absentee and affidavit ballots (20,982)
- 57.32% total
Jennifer Boutte
- 51.73% of in-person and early voting (13,356)
- 35.39% of absentee and affidavit ballots (11,504)
- 42.63% total
New York State Assembly 138 Democratic Primary
Harry Bronson (incumbent)
- 60.23% of in-person and early voting (3,404)
- 55.12% of absentee and affidavit ballots (3,899)
- 57.39% total
Alex Yudelson
- 39.70% of in-person and early voting (2,244)
- 44.84% of absentee and affidavit ballots (3,172)
- 42.56% total
New York State Assembly 137 Democratic Primary
Demond Meeks
- 48.08% of in-person and early voting (3,122)
- 37.37% of absentee and affidavit ballots (1,398)
- 44.17% total
Ernest Flagler
- 34.62% of in-person and early voting (2,248)
- 31.57% of absentee and affidavit ballots (1,181)
- 33.51% total
Ann Lewis
- 14.52% of in-person and early voting (943)
- 26.78% of absentee and affidavit ballots (1,002)
- 19% total
Silvano Orsi
- 2.74% of in-person and early voting (178)
- 4.28% of absentee and affidavit ballots (160)
- 3.3% total
New York State Senate 56 Democratic Primary
Jeremy Cooney
- 44.52% of in-person and early voting (4,087)
- 62.15% of absentee and affidavit ballots (6,316)
- 53.78% total
Hilda Enid Rosario Escher
- 26.48% of in-person and early voting (2,431)
- 20.95% of absentee and affidavit ballots (2,129)
- 23.58% total
Sherita Traywick
- 28.91% of in-person and early voting (4,369)
- 16.88% of absentee and affidavit ballots (2,654)
- 22.59% total
New York State Assembly 134 Democratic Primary
Carolyn Carrol
- 81.01% of in-person and early voting
- 77.24% of absentee and affidavit ballots
Dylan Dailor
- 18.95% of in-person and early voting
- 22.60% of absentee and affidavit ballots
New York State Assembly 136 Democratic Primary
Sarah Clark
- 64.48% of in-person and early voting
- 62.61% of absentee and affidavit ballots
Justin Wilcox
- 29.82% of in-person and early voting
- 26.35% of absentee and affidavit ballots
Nelson Lopatin
- 5.58% of in-person and early voting
- 11% of absentee and affidavit ballots
Monroe County Court Judge
- Meredith Vacca
- Working Families Party
- 62.63% of in-person and early voting
- 87.50% of absentee and affidavit ballots
- Libertarian Party
- 71.83% of in-person and early voting
- 69.39% of absentee and affidavit ballots
- Independent Party
- 67.78% of in-person and early voting
- 79.78% of absentee and affidavit ballots
- Working Families Party
- Derek Harnsberger
- Working Families Party
- 34.78% of in-person and early voting
- 12.5% of absentee and affidavit ballots
- Libertarian Party
- 28.17% of in-person and early voting
- 28.57% of absentee and affidavit ballots
- Independent Party
- 31.42% of in-person and early voting
- 20% of absentee and affidavit ballots
- Working Families Party
News 8 continues to calculate race results and will reformat them as they are decided. The results were separated by the Monroe County Board of Elections. One results document includes in-person and early voting results, and the other includes absentee ballots and affidavits. The winners are calculated by combining the results below:
Full in-person and early voting results
Full absentee and affidavit ballot results
Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.