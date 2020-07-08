Primary results: Monroe County Board of Elections returns are in

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Board of Elections released unofficial results for the 2020 primary elections Wednesday, one week after the absentee ballot counting began.

Key race results (winners in bold)

NY-25 Congressional Democratic Primary

Joe Morelle (incumbent)

64.73% of in-person and early voting (17,418)

70.73% of absentee and affidavit ballots (23,714)

68.06% total

Robin Wilt

35.23% of in-person and early voting (9,480)

29.25% of absentee and affidavit ballots (9,806)

31.91% total

Monroe County Clerk Democratic Primary

Jamie Romeo (incumbent)

48.20% of in-person and early voting (12,445)

64.56% of absentee and affidavit ballots (20,982)

57.32% total

Jennifer Boutte

51.73% of in-person and early voting (13,356)

35.39% of absentee and affidavit ballots (11,504)

42.63% total

New York State Assembly 138 Democratic Primary

Harry Bronson (incumbent)

60.23% of in-person and early voting (3,404)

55.12% of absentee and affidavit ballots (3,899)

57.39% total

Alex Yudelson

39.70% of in-person and early voting (2,244)

44.84% of absentee and affidavit ballots (3,172)

42.56% total

New York State Assembly 137 Democratic Primary

Demond Meeks

48.08% of in-person and early voting (3,122)

37.37% of absentee and affidavit ballots (1,398)

44.17% total

Ernest Flagler

34.62% of in-person and early voting (2,248)

31.57% of absentee and affidavit ballots (1,181)

33.51% total

Ann Lewis

14.52% of in-person and early voting (943)

26.78% of absentee and affidavit ballots (1,002)

19% total

Silvano Orsi

2.74% of in-person and early voting (178)

4.28% of absentee and affidavit ballots (160)

3.3% total

New York State Senate 56 Democratic Primary

Jeremy Cooney

44.52% of in-person and early voting (4,087)

62.15% of absentee and affidavit ballots (6,316)

53.78% total

Hilda Enid Rosario Escher

26.48% of in-person and early voting (2,431)

20.95% of absentee and affidavit ballots (2,129)

23.58% total

Sherita Traywick

28.91% of in-person and early voting (4,369)

16.88% of absentee and affidavit ballots (2,654)

22.59% total

New York State Assembly 134 Democratic Primary

Carolyn Carrol

81.01% of in-person and early voting

77.24% of absentee and affidavit ballots

Dylan Dailor

18.95% of in-person and early voting

22.60% of absentee and affidavit ballots

New York State Assembly 136 Democratic Primary

Sarah Clark

64.48% of in-person and early voting

62.61% of absentee and affidavit ballots

Justin Wilcox

29.82% of in-person and early voting

26.35% of absentee and affidavit ballots

Nelson Lopatin

5.58% of in-person and early voting

11% of absentee and affidavit ballots

Monroe County Court Judge

Meredith Vacca Working Families Party 62.63% of in-person and early voting 87.50% of absentee and affidavit ballots Libertarian Party 71.83% of in-person and early voting 69.39% of absentee and affidavit ballots Independent Party 67.78% of in-person and early voting 79.78% of absentee and affidavit ballots

Derek Harnsberger Working Families Party 34.78% of in-person and early voting 12.5% of absentee and affidavit ballots Libertarian Party 28.17% of in-person and early voting 28.57% of absentee and affidavit ballots Independent Party 31.42% of in-person and early voting 20% of absentee and affidavit ballots



News 8 continues to calculate race results and will reformat them as they are decided. The results were separated by the Monroe County Board of Elections. One results document includes in-person and early voting results, and the other includes absentee ballots and affidavits. The winners are calculated by combining the results below:

