Poll: Biden leads Trump nationally, majority says next president should appoint Ginsburg replacement

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — A New York Times/Sienna College poll released Sunday found that Joe Biden holds a lead over Donald Trump among national voters, and most of those polled say the winner of the election should determine the replacement of Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

Election Day

With just more than five weeks until Election Day, the poll found that the former vice president leads the current president in the national popular vote 49-41%, largely due to a 51-30% Biden lead amongst independent voters polled.

The poll also found that Trump has a negative favorability rating of 44-53%, whereas Biden’s favorability rating, according to Sunday’s poll, is 52-44%.

“While there is no national election for president – Trump lost the 2016 popular vote by two points – an eight-point lead for Biden could portend a bigger popular vote margin, especially if he can maintain his current 21-point lead with independents,” said Dr. Don Levy, Siena College Research Institute Director in a press release. “Biden leads by 12 to 19 points in the Northeast, Midwest and West. Trump leads by six in the south.”

Supreme Court

According to the poll, 56% said the winner of the election should appoint the next Supreme Court. However, voters were divided along party lines on what the Senate should do: 48% oppose the Senate acting on the nomination, with 47% supporting Senate action.

“While the President nominated a new Justice to the Supreme Court Saturday, voters – by 15 points – would have preferred that the winner of the upcoming election make the appointment. Although 84% of Republicans support Trump making the appointment before the election, 95% of Democrats want the election winner to make the choice, as do independents, two-to-one,” Levy said. “The same partisan divide exists on whether or not the Senate should act on a Trump nominee, with 84% of Republicans saying it should and 83% of Democrats saying it should not. Independents by a 52-43% margin side with Democrats saying the Senate shouldn’t act on the nomination.”

“Most important election”

While Democrats and Republicans polled differ widely on the outcome they’d prefer to see in the election, they also agree that this is the “most important election of their lifetimes.” Registered independents polled agree with this notion as well.

“This view is shared by 87% of Democrats, 79% of Republicans, and 69% of independents,” Levy said.

The poll found that the consensus extended beyond political party affiliations, but by race too, with 77% of whites, 78% of Blacks, and 80% of Latinos polled all agreeing that this election is the most important of their lifetimes.

Additional polling data

Other data in Sunday’s poll found:

Voters support a national mask mandate (67-31%)

Overwhelming support for a new $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package (72-23%)

Voters oppose coronavirus vaccine distribution before end of clinical trials

Voters say US is heading in the wrong direction (56-35%)

Voters remain optimistic about political system’s future (55%)

Voters support Roe V. Wade (62-20%)

