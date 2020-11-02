City of Rochester’s plan for visitors at Susan B. Anthony’s gravesite on Election Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Visiting Susan B. Anthony’ gravesite at Mount Hope Cemetery on Election Day has become a Rochester tradition, and this year city officials have announced a plan to make sure those taking part can do so safely and in an organized manner.

This year marks the 200th birthday for the renowned suffragist, as well as the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, so the potential exists for a large number of visitors, city officials say.

People interested in paying respects at the Anthony gravesite should be aware of the following: