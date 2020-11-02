City of Rochester’s plan for visitors at Susan B. Anthony’s gravesite on Election Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Visiting Susan B. Anthony’ gravesite at Mount Hope Cemetery on Election Day has become a Rochester tradition, and this year city officials have announced a plan to make sure those taking part can do so safely and in an organized manner.
This year marks the 200th birthday for the renowned suffragist, as well as the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, so the potential exists for a large number of visitors, city officials say.
People interested in paying respects at the Anthony gravesite should be aware of the following:
- Visitors may access the gravesite between the hours of 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- All cemetery gates will be closed at 9 p.m. All those who are still inside the cemetery at that time will be allowed to stay in line, but no new visitors may enter.
- After 4 p.m., visitors should park on Robinson Drive and walk across Mt. Hope Avenue to the cemetery entrance. This will be the entrance closest to the gravesite.
- All visitors will be required to wear masks and hand sanitizer stations will be in place. City staff will be on hand to facilitate lines, answer questions and provide assistance. Social distancing will be enforced.