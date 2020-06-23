1  of  2
Pandemic primary: Election day in era of coronavirus, civil unrest

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This primary election season has been like no other because of the pandemic. When you go inside polling sites to vote, there are social distancing measures in place as well as masks requirements.

It is very different, but it’s to keep everybody safe,” Teresa Benitez, a Rochester voter said. “I think it’s for the best for all of us. It is important to come out and vote and that we’re safe at the same time to protect ourselves and to protect others.”

MORE | Primary voter guide: All the races and candidates for the June 23rd elections

The state and federal ballots are being turned in at separate tables.

There are several state races and special elections to vote on including the 138th districtt assembly between Alex Yudelson and Harry Bronson.

Another vote will be the democratic primary to replace David Gannets seat in the 137th assemble district.

“To be honest with you, I want to see African-Americans in leadership roles,” Monique Johnson, a Rochester voter said. “That is what I want. Because these streets are the same streets you’re walking on, they walk the same walk. Other individuals sitting in the chairs, haven’t walked the walk. So I don’t know how they can make the change if they don’t know about it.”

Polls are open until 9 p.m. and all sites require masks.

MORE | Know the candidates: Watch all the primary debates hosted by News 8

