Pennsylvania residents talk swing state pressure, awaiting vote count

LAWRENCEVILLE, P.A. (WROC) — All eyes were on swing states Friday, as the country is waiting for votes to be counted in a presidential race that is coming to be very close. One of those is Pennsylvania, not too far from Rochester. News 8 decided to take a trip two hours south – to learn just what difference two hours makes.

Gwen DeYoung lives in Mansfield, in Tioga County. She says this is the most intense election she has ever seen: “I’m 71 years old and I’ve never seen anything like this.”

She says a lot of her neighbors, and even family differ with her politically for this election. “There are mostly trump supporters … most of my family are trump supporters,” she said.

DeYoung said drive 20 minutes north to Lawrenceville – and even more people are rooting for President Trump.

“Not many signs of Biden around here,” said one resident, Howard Six in a diner just less than a mile south of the border line.

“There’s so much hatred for Trump, those that hate him, hate him,” said Linda Gerow, another resident dining.

We asked these residents if they’d be open to having a hypothetical conversation with someone that differs from them politically

“Oh absolutely I do all the time,” said DeYoung. “You should not think that your political party that you support or the individual you support is part of the argument, that’s crazy.”

“Yes that would be nice … a lot of us don’t talk about it because there’s so much friction,” said Gerow.

DeYoung says while it may feel tense at times, the energy is high, and no matter who wins its showing her how important democracy is – where everyone’s voice is accounted for.

“It’s a little bit exciting, really emphasizes how important every vote is,” said DeYoung. “Our country is built upon incremental improvements, looking at the there’s kind of an arc of better, parents want to be better than their own parents, people want better lives, it’s slow-going because of democracy, but it’s worth it because it becomes more fundamental to who we are.”