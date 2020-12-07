NY electors to cast ballots in one week for 2020 presidential election

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — In just one week, New York State’s electors will meet to cast their ballots in the Electoral College.

“The electors gather in state capitols across the country, so I have it pretty easy,” Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said. “I just have to walk across the street and go to the Capitol.”

Sheehan is one of the electors this year who will be casting a vote for President-elect Joe Biden next Monday. She was also an elector in 2016 for Hillary Clinton.

“We met in the Senate chamber last time. I’m not exactly sure where it’s going to happen this year. Because of social distancing, they’re trying to figure out how we can get everyone together safely. But, obviously, this is an essential thing that needs to happen, and we need to do it in person,” Sheehan said.

New York is a winner-take-all state, so all of the electors will be for Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Sheehan says she has full confidence that the process can be done safely.

“We know what we need to do: remain six feet apart, wear masks. It is not a long process,” Sheehan said.

Sheehan says, four years ago, it took about 30 minutes.

“I’m really looking forward to doing it this year; it’s really an honor and a privilege to be part of this process,” she said. “It’s a process that I know we’re still continuing to talk about and debate in this country as to whether the Electoral College has really sort of served out its useful life and that we should be looking at a popular vote, but for now, this is what’s constitutionally required, and I will uphold my constitutional obligation and cast my vote,” she said.

Some of the other electors include Governor Andrew Cuomo, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins.

WTEN reached out to the New York State Department of State for more details about the Electoral College voting process in New York State and are awaiting a response.