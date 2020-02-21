NY-27 candidates Jacobs, McMurray to debate live on News 8 this spring

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — A special election calls for a special debate. That’s why the candidates for NY-27 will face off in a live event on April 7.

News 8 WROC is partnering with our sister station in Buffalo, News 4 WIVB, to present a debate between Republican Chris Jacobs and Democrat Nate McMurray.

The special election for NY-27 will be held on April 28 — the same day as New York State’s Democratic primary.

That spot in Congress was vacated by Chris Collins shortly before he pleaded guilty to insider trading.

The debate will happen live on Thursday, April 7 at 7 p.m. on News 8 WROC. The debate will also be live streamed on our website, and the News 8 WROC app.