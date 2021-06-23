Newcomers, incumbents secure Democratic primary victories for Rochester City Council

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City Council is poised to look a little different after several newcomers were victorious in Tuesday night’s Democratic primary election.

Candidates Stanley Martin and Kim Smith, two of three council candidates from The People’s Slate, secured wins in their bids for at-large seats on City Council.

There will be some familiar faces as well, after all three incumbent at-large councilmembers won their re-election bids Tuesday, including Willie Lightfoot Jr., Mitch Gruber, and Miguel Melendez Jr.

The at-large seats account for five of the council’s nine seats, with the district positions up for re-election in two years.

Lightfoot Jr. had the most votes of the 19 candidates on the ballot with 12.78%, followed by Gruber with 11.20%, Martin with 8.27%, Melendez Jr. with 8.23% and Smith at 8.08%.

“I am so proud of the people of Rochester and their demand for change,” Smith said. “I believe in us. And, in this moment, it is incredibly humbling to watch how much the people of Rochester believe in me.”

“I think that people are really hungry for change in our community, but I also think they are hungry to make sure there’s some continuity and some element of the experience,” Gruber said.

Winners of Democratic primary elections for City of Rochester races will be prohibitive favorites heading into November’s general election, because, according to the Monroe County Board of Elections earlier this month, Rochester had 71,442 registered Democratic voters, compared to 10,376 registered Republican voters